P.I. wanted in continued search for missing Caitlin Potts

GoFundMe campaign started to raise funds to hire investigator five years after woman’s disappearance

Caitlin Potts has been missing since March 1.

It’s been nearly five years since 27-year-old Caitlin Potts was last seen. But those who knew and loved her aren’t giving up hope.

Efforts are underway to raise funds to hire a private investigator to look into the disappearance of Potts, who was last seen in Enderby on Feb. 22, 2016.

A missing person’s report was filed with RCMP March 1 for the Samson Cree First Nation mother.

“In May 2017, RCMP said they suspected foul play in her disappearance and released a surveillance video of Caitlin entering Orchard Place mall in Kelowna on Feb. 21, 2016,” said Victoria Love, who is working with the Potts family to raise money. “It’s the last time she was seen.”

READ MORE: Major crime unit assisting missing woman investigation

Priscilla Potts, Caitlin’s mother, contacted Indigenous groups in British Columbia in June 2016, who conducted their own search for Caitlin.

“Both they and Priscilla were losing faith with the RCMP’s investigation and felt it wasn’t thorough enough,” Love said. “This happens very often with Missing and murdered Indigenous women. They are treated as less by the RCMP, and when they go missing, it is rarely taken seriously.”

A GoFundMe has been started to raise money so a private investigator can be hired. The fund, Find Caitlin Potts! Help us fund a PI, has so far raised nearly $2,000 towards its $5,000 goal.

“I want to bring closure (for) Priscilla, who has been looking for her daughter tirelessly,” Love said.

Anyone with information on Caitlin’s disappearance can call Priscilla at 587-926-0206 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

“No tip is too small,” Love said.

@storiesofthestolen

#mmiw Caitlin Potts #okanagan #britishcolumbia #bc #missing #truecrime #yeg #edmonton #Hyperfixated #WhatILearned #xyzbca #unsolved

♬ Creepy, scary, horror, synth, tension – Sound Production Gin

READ MORE: Searchers don’t lose hope of finding signs of missing women in North Okanagan-Shuswap

READ MORE: Protests renewed as Sagmoen assault charge comes before Vernon court

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Missing woman

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Caitlin Potts was last seen in 2016. Her family’s search efforts continue with the start of a GoFundMe campaign with the goal to hire a private investigator. (File)

Caitlin Potts was last seen in 2016. Her family’s search efforts continue with the start of a GoFundMe campaign with the goal to hire a private investigator. (File)

Previous story
Airbnb to block, cancel Washington, D.C. bookings ahead of inauguration
Next story
Penticton RCMP return grandson’s stolen birthday card

Just Posted

Avalanche Canada is forecasting considerable to high avalanche risk for the North and South Columbia mountains following the storm on Jan. 12 and 13. (File photo)
Storm leaves avalanche danger high in B.C. Southern Interior

Snow of up to 60 cm and high winds created hazardous conditions

Caitlin Potts
P.I. wanted in continued search for missing Caitlin Potts

GoFundMe campaign started to raise funds to hire investigator five years after woman’s disappearance

Dave and Skye Hamming of Tazo Farms are pictured inside their barn, with roughly 110 cattle behind them. A recently installed DeLeval milking robot, pictured in the background, allows them to do more, with fewer hands. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Supply management key to survival of B.C. dairy industry, says Okanagan farmer

Automation, robotic milking; family farms continue to adapt to keep up with the changing times

A large tree, downed by the strong winds that blew through the Shuswap during the night, blocks the westbound turn onto 4th Ave SE from 5th Street SE on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
VIDEO: Windstorm knocks out power, downs trees throughout the Shuswap

More than 2,400 BC Hydro customers affected in Salmon Arm alone

Online scams, phone scams and even hackers getting into online accounts can ruin your financial security, so staying on top of the latest scams is important. (Pixabay photo)
Telephone fraudsters foiled by alert Salmon Arm resident

Callers claiming to be with Reader’s Digest ask for money to receive $3.5 million prize

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the legislature, Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. sees another 446 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, nine more deaths

Hospitalization rates holding steady after holiday season

Kelowna RCMP is looking for this man caught on surveillance. (Kelowna RCMP)
WATCH: Kelowna RCMP looking for assault suspect

Police have released a video in hopes of identifying the suspect

(B.C. government)
BREAKING: Coastal Health head Dr. Penny Ballem named executive lead for COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Health Minister Adrian Dix said this the largest vaccination effort in provincial history

Snow near the Coquihalla summit. (Contributed)
Okanagan sees highest January snowpack levels in eight years

The Okanagan snow basin is up 132 per cent of normal levels

Twitter logo. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
EDITORIAL: Standards are needed on social media

Platforms have given some, including U.S. President Donald Trump, an unfiltered platform

Wednesday’s windstorm, Jan. 13, 2021, knocked trees and power lines down blocking Westside Road between Irish Creek Road and Traders Cove. (Tiffany Carmen Genge - Facebook)
Power lines, tree down on Westside Road

Road closed between Irish Creek and Traders Cove

Penticton RCMP were able to return this stolen card to the Grandmother who was trying to send it to her grandson. (RCMP photo)
Penticton RCMP return grandson’s stolen birthday card

The card was found along with other stolen mail during the arrest of an alleged mail thief Jan. 12

Kootenay Ice President and General Manager Matt Cockell at his office desk in Cranbrook in 2017. Townsman file photo.
City of Cranbrook files lawsuit against Winnipeg Ice, WHL

Cranbrook seeking compensation for breaking a lease agreement when the major-junior franchise relocated to Manitoba in 2019

Police and ambulance were called to the Super Wash on Main Street in Penticton Monday (Jan. 12, 2021) afternoon for what was thought to be three men passed out in the car wash bay. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
One arrested after vehicle breaks down in Okanagan car wash

The initial call was for three men passed out in a vehicle a the car wash

Most Read