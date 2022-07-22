Paddleboarders rescued by police boat during storm on Shuswap Lake

Paddleboarders were on their way to Copper Island on July 4, 2022 when a storm blew them off course. (Contributed)

An incident on Shuswap Lake led police to issue a warning about life jackets and paddle boards.

Chase RCMP report receiving a panicked request for help on Shuswap Lake about 5:30 p.m. July 4.

The complainant told police two youths were caught in a storm. According to the report, the pair decided to paddleboard to Copper Island during a break in the weather. However, when another storm blew in, the wind pushed the pair farther out into the lake. Neither was wearing a life jacket or personal flotation device (PFD).

RCMP say officers were able to respond immediately with the police boat. As police were searching, a citizen called with a precise location. They had spotted the paddleboarders who appeared to be struggling.

A news release says the youth were found cold and frightened but otherwise unharmed.

Chase RCMP subsequently issued a reminder that PFDs are required on stand-up paddle boards being used to take a trip – such as one to Copper Island.

PaddlingShuswap LakeStorm