Paddleboarders rescued by police boat during storm on Shuswap Lake

An incident on Shuswap Lake led police to issue a warning about life jackets and paddle boards.
Chase RCMP report receiving a panicked request for help on Shuswap Lake about 5:30 p.m. July 4.
The complainant told police two youths were caught in a storm. According to the report, the pair decided to paddleboard to Copper Island during a break in the weather. However, when another storm blew in, the wind pushed the pair farther out into the lake. Neither was wearing a life jacket or personal flotation device (PFD).
RCMP say officers were able to respond immediately with the police boat. As police were searching, a citizen called with a precise location. They had spotted the paddleboarders who appeared to be struggling.
A news release says the youth were found cold and frightened but otherwise unharmed.
Chase RCMP subsequently issued a reminder that PFDs are required on stand-up paddle boards being used to take a trip – such as one to Copper Island.
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook follow us on Twitter
and subscribe to our daily newsletter.