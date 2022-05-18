(Anna Shultz/Facebook)

Pair of educated Ukrainians seeking work in Vernon

A week ago Nick Zrazh and Max Yenin fled Mariupol, a city completely destroyed by the Russian invasion

A pair of Ukrainian professionals are looking for work after fleeing destruction in their homeland and landing in Vernon.

According to a post on the Vernon & Area Community Forum Facebook page, the two young men arrived in Vernon a week ago. They are from Mariupol, a city assaulted by Russian forces that’s now in ruins after months of bombardment. Earlier this month, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said the city has been completely diestroyed.

The two men, Nick Zrazh and Max Yenin, have a place to live in Vernon and are on the job hunt, according to the post.

Zrah is a business development manager and client success specialist, while Yenin is a graphic and web designer. Both have great English language proficiency and a post-secondary education.

Back in Ukraine, the duo owned an agency that specializes in branding, marketing, print and web design, called Yenin.art Studio.

Anyone able to help with the job search can contact Nick Zrazh and Max Yenin directly through Facebooik.

READ MORE: B.C. Liquor, Cannabis stores raise over $1M for Ukraine humanitarian aid

READ MORE: No end in sight for Ukraine war as Putin hails Victory Day

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

JobsUkraine

Previous story
Canada’s COVID-19 infections among adults tripled in early 2022 due to Omicron: study
Next story
Hospitals, schools or a new Royal B.C. Museum, opposition asks

Just Posted

A preliminary drawing of what the proposed residential building might look like next to the Sicamous Best Western. (District of Sicamous image)
Sicamous council approves permit for six-storey building on Best Western property

An application for a 14-lot subdivision at 1281 20th Ave. SW near Foothill Road in Salmon Arm includes a plan to retain the existing house on the property. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Plans for 14-lot subdivision in Salmon Arm praised for keeping existing home

School District 83 director of instruction Carol-Ann Leidloff and Superintendent Donna Kriger receive a $20,000 donation from Salmon Arm Rotary Club President Norm Brown. The funding is to support school food programs. (Contributed)
$20,000 donation from Salmon Arm Rotary Club to support school lunch programs

The South Shuswap, North Shuswap and Chase chambers of commerce recently launched a new website at dotheshu.com. (Dotheshoe.com image)
Do the Shu: Newly launched website a virtual guide to the Shuswap