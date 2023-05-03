Pair of Kelowna real estate firms join forces

Jane Hoffman Realty and HM Commercial Realty have joined under the new brand Unison

Left to right: Jeff Hudson, Principal / Founder HM Commercial Realty; Marshall McAnerney, Principal / Founder HM Commercial Realty; Angela Coupal, Managing Partner and Legal Counsel Jane Hoffman Realty & HM Commercial Realty; Jane Hoffman, President / Founder Jane Hoffman Realty; Michael Hoffman, Partner Jane Hoffman Realty. (Contributed)

Two major Kelowna real estate companies have merged.

Jane Hoffman Realty and HM Commercial Realty have joined under the new brand Unison.

The companies will keep their names and operate as affiliate brokerages as Unison Jane Hoffman Realty and Unison HM Commercial Realty.

“The way we work is strikingly similar,” said Marshall McAnerney with HM Commercial Realty. “In merging, we can enhance the client experience, and provide high-level and comprehensive real estate solutions.”

For the Unison brokerages, and Okanagan real estate as a whole, Hoffman says she feels the outlook is bright.

“We see continued growth in our region into the future,” she says. “Our affiliation is an evolution that will bring elevated real estate service to those looking to fulfill both a commercial and residential need.”

Jane Hoffman Realty has more than over 35 years of experience and $5 billion in sales in the Okanagan market.

HM Commercial Realty specializes in income-producing properties, industrial land, land for development and commercial leasing with more than $1.3 billion in collective sales.

