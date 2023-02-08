Salmon Arm RCMP have asked the public be on the lookout for a pair of mountain bikes, a blue and black Brodie and a green and black Trek, reported stolen on Feb. 7, 2023. (RCMP photo)

Salmon Arm RCMP have asked the public be on the lookout for a pair of mountain bikes, a blue and black Brodie and a green and black Trek, reported stolen on Feb. 7, 2023. (RCMP photo)

Pair of mountain bikes stolen from Salmon Arm residence

Police ask public to be on the lookout

  • Feb. 8, 2023 10:30 a.m.
  • News

Police are looking for a pair of bicycles taken from a Salmon Arm residence.

The mountain bikes were reported stolen from the front porch of a 4th Avenue SE residence at 11:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The theft was said to have occurred sometime between 10:30 p.m. and 4:30 a.m., Feb. 6 and 7. The bikes are described as a blue and black Brodie and a green and black Trek.

Anyone who might have seen these bikes is asked to contact their local RCMP detachment.

