Pair of mountain bikes stolen from Salmon Arm residence

Police are looking for a pair of bicycles taken from a Salmon Arm residence.
The mountain bikes were reported stolen from the front porch of a 4th Avenue SE residence at 11:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The theft was said to have occurred sometime between 10:30 p.m. and 4:30 a.m., Feb. 6 and 7. The bikes are described as a blue and black Brodie and a green and black Trek.
Anyone who might have seen these bikes is asked to contact their local RCMP detachment.
