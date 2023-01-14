Pair of North Okanagan snow bikers rescued after mechanical breakdown

(VSAR photo)
Vernon Search and Rescue helped out a pair of snow bikers who got stuck on Park Mountain after a mechanical breakdown Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. (VSAR photo)Vernon Search and Rescue helped out a pair of snow bikers who got stuck on Park Mountain after a mechanical breakdown Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. (VSAR photo)
The snow bikers were prepared enough to be able to make a fire and stay warm while waiting for the arrival of crews. (VSAR photo)The snow bikers were prepared enough to be able to make a fire and stay warm while waiting for the arrival of crews. (VSAR photo)

Vernon Search and Rescue (VSAR) helped rescue a pair of snow bikers east of Enderby Friday night.

In a Facebook post, VSAR said the snow bikers had a mechanical breakdown on Park Mountain and were unable to tow the broken machine or ride double due to very heavy wet snow and “terrible conditions.”

“Fortunately, these riders were well prepared and did all the right things. They activated their Zoleo satellite device and stayed put, they had a VHF radio and had supplies to make a really good fire and stay safe,” VSAR said.

VSAR was assisted by members of the Lumby Mabel Lake Snowmobile Association and had radio contact with the groomer working the mountain, giving them extra support on the mountain during the search.

“Conditions are changing up top; ride safe and make good choices around avalanche terrain,” VSAR said.

