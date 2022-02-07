Pair of prohibited drivers arrested after fleeing Sicamous and Salmon Arm RCMP

Drivers, from Canoe and Salmon Arm, charged with flight from police, driving while prohibited

A pair of prohibited drivers are facing court dates after police spotted them behind the wheel.

On Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 2, a Salmon Arm RCMP officer saw a Honda Pilot being driven by a man known to police as a prohibited driver.

The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop; however, the driver failed to stop and fled eastbound on Highway 1.

Sicamous RCMP were notified and officers there found the driver refueling his vehicle at a gas station.

“Sicamous police attempted to arrest the driver; however, he again failed to stop and again drove away in a dangerous manner,” said Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil in a media release.

Hours later, police located and arrested the driver on Finlayson Street. McNeil said his vehicle was located at a nearby business and impounded.

The driver, a resident of Canoe, had a court appearance on Feb. 3 in Salmon Arm where he was remanded into custody until Feb. 15 for his next appearance. He was charged with flight from police, driving while prohibited and breach of a release order.

In the early hours of Feb. 4, it was a Sicamous RCMP officer who witnessed a vehicle in use that was known to belong to a prohibited driver. The vehicle was seen leaving a Main Street residence.

McNeil said the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver failed to stop and continued westbound on Highway 1 towards Salmon Arm.

Salmon Arm RCMP saw the vehicle as it was travelling west through Canoe, and again at the northeast end of Salmon Arm where police made a second attempt to stop it. McNeil said the driver fled, driving south onto Highway 97B.

The vehicle was later found abandoned on Ross Road in Ranchero. The RCMP police dog services unit was called and located the driver hiding in a shed next to a residence. Police arrested a 34-year-old Salmon Arm resident for flight from police and prohibited driving. McNeil said a quantity of illegal drugs was located on the person, who was later released from custody with a scheduled court appearance on May 10 in Salmon Arm.

