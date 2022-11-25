Two women escaped a stalking cougar by jumping into Kalamalka Lake Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. (File photo)

Two women escaped a stalking cougar by jumping into Kalamalka Lake Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. (File photo)

Pair of women jump into lake to escape cougar in Okanagan

The women entered Kalamalka Lake after the cougar continued to approach them

A pair of women jumped into the frigid Kalamalka Lake to get away from a stalking cougar near the north end of the Okanagan Rail Trail.

Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer with the North Okanagan RCMP, said on Wednesday, Nov. 23, around 5 p.m., police received a report that two people were being followed by a cougar along the trail in Coldstream.

“At one point, the two women entered the water to get away from the animal after it continued to approach them,” Terleski said.

Coldstream Fire Department personnel assisted in locating the two women.

Terleski said it is believed the incident took place a few kilometres down the trail from the trail’s entrance at West Kal Road.

The cougar was not located, and the BC Conservation Service has been advised of the incident.

WildsafeBC says if you encounter a cougar, keep calm and never run. Make yourself look as large as possible and back away slowly while keeping the animal in view. If attacked, always fight back and never play dead. If you’re with small children, pick them up immediately.

READ MORE: Space heater sparks Coldstream trailer fire, deemed accidental

READ MORE: ‘Gotta just get out’: Revelstoke resident shares scary rental experience

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Animalscougar attacklakesVernon

Previous story
The most dangerous intersections in the Central Okanagan
Next story
1M units of imported kids’ pain meds now hitting pharmacy shelves as flu rates spike

Just Posted

Maggie Manning playing sledge hockey with the Canadian Women’s Para Hockey High Performance team, July 2022. (Contributed)
Former Salmon Arm student raising awareness for people living with disabilities

Salmar Community Association members gathered at the Salmar Classic for the association’s annual general meeting on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Top Gun sequel launches people back to Salmon Arm movie theatre

The R.W. Bruhn House in Sicamous, a site being considered for inclusion in the Sicamous Heritage Registry. (Victoria Simpson photo)
Sicamous historical society calling for submissions of local heritage sites

King’s Christian School Grade 10 students in the Family and Society class walk through the tunnel heading towards Salmon Arm Secondary’s Jackson campus during the 24-hour period when they were getting a better understanding of what it might be like to be without a home. (Photo contributed)
Students try living rough in Salmon Arm through 24-hour experiment