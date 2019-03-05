Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a reception at Buckingham Palace, London, Tuesday March 5, 2019, to mark the fiftieth anniversary of the investiture of the Prince of Wales. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP)

Palace gala marks 50 years since Prince Charles’ investiture

The gala event at Buckingham Palace was hosted Tuesday

Britain’s senior royals have gathered to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the investiture of Prince Charles as the Prince of Wales.

The gala event at Buckingham Palace was hosted Tuesday by Queen Elizabeth II.

READ MORE: Heir’s big birthday: 70 candles lined up for Prince Charles

Charles was joined by his wife, Camilla, his two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, and their wives, Kate and Meghan.

The 70-year-old Charles was formally invested with the title Prince of Wales at a ceremony at Caernarfon Castle by his mother, the queen, in 1969.

The investiture regalia he wore that day was on display at the celebration.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Snow is expected to return
Next story
PM strikes more conciliatory tone after second minister resigns over SNC-Lavalin

Just Posted

Young taxidermist honours animals with artistry

Chase resident Ivory Burke found her calling for taxidermy at age 10

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Snow is expected to return

Environment Canada is forecasting flurries and one city is getting a dust warning.

Sanderson’s OT heroics give Vernon 2-1 win, series lead

Vernon Vipers take back home-ice advantage from Salmon Arm Silverbacks

Earthquake jogs memory of meteor strike

Shuswap resident recalls night sky becoming bright as day, booming sounds

Staff shortages prompt health-care workers to take to the street

HEU staff at Hillside Village and Pioneer Lodge in Salmon Arm demonstrate on Monday, March 4

PM strikes more conciliatory tone after second minister resigns over SNC-Lavalin

Trudeau comments on Jane Philpott resignation from cabinet

Missing a glass eye or your gold teeth? Oddities lost in Canadian Ubers

A series of items made the company’s list of the most outrageous items riders have forgotten

Dallas Smith, Dean Brody tour to stop in Penticton

Friends Don’t Let Friends Tour Alone Tour to stop at SOEC

Search continues for suspect after officers hit by car in Burnaby

The car has been recovered, but a search for the driver continues

Palace gala marks 50 years since Prince Charles’ investiture

The gala event at Buckingham Palace was hosted Tuesday

Okanagan fire fighter honored during memorial

A West Kelowna fire fighter was among 15 professionals honoured

When the Okanagan moved at a slower pace

A lot has changed in downtown Summerland since 1915

Kelowna entrepreneur goes beyond the physical realm

Wildflower Healing Arts offers Kelowna a unique experience at events

Okanagan children have chance to learn outdoors

The Treehouse Forest Preschool will let kids learn outside full time starting in fall

Most Read