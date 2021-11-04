Pallets spilled on Highway 97 south of Vernon

Traffic heading to Kelowna is at a standstill

Highway 97 traffic near Vernon is at a standstill after a truck full of pallets dumped its load.

The southbound lane between Birnie Road and Kalamalka Lakeview Drive stalled around 10:30 a.m.

DriveBC reports delays are continuing.

David Pimson was heading into Vernon when he saw the lineup of vehicles in the southbound lane stopped ahead, coming down the hill from the landfill.

At the front of the lineup is a pile of pallets spilled across both lanes. It appears only southbound traffic is affected.

“Turn around at the dump,” Pimson said. “Road is closed.”

It appears, Pimson said, the truck jack-knifed as has hit the barriers dividing the highway.

