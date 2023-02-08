Parcel excluded from Agricultural Land Reserve in Salmon Arm for light industrial use

With 20th Avenue at the bottom of the aerial photo, the treed parcel in the middle, at 3831 20th Ave. SE, was excluded from the Agricultural Land Reserve in a Jan. 11, 2023 decision from the Agricultural Land Commission. (City of Salmon Arm image)

A request to the Agricultural Land Commission to exclude a parcel of land near the airport in Salmon Arm from the Agricultural Land Reserve so it can be rezoned for light industrial use has been approved.

The decision, made Jan. 11, 2023 by the ALC, has connections to 1988. The parcel is at 3831 20th Ave. SE and is owned by Bill Laird.

A city planning report explained that in 1988, the ALC endorsed amendments to the city’s Official Community Plan (OCP) to allow for designations including ‘special development,’ ‘light industrial,’ ‘heavy industrial’ and ‘industrial reserve’ in the vicinity of the airport.

“The Commission noted that consideration may be given to the eventual exclusion of the lands identified for non-farm designations from the ALR and that the exclusion could be accomplished as a single block application, or through a series of applications, if the non-farm development was going to be phased in over several years (ALC Resolution #109/88).”

The four-hectare property is west of the Shuswap Regional Airport and contains a residence. There are currently no agricultural uses.

The city updated its OCP in 2002 and again in 2009 and the property’s industrial endorsement remained consistent.

In 2021, the city applied to the ALC to exclude the land from the ALR so it could be rezoned from A2, rural holding zone, to M2, light industrial. The issue the panel considered was whether the proposal was consistent with the commission’s endorsement in 1988 under ALC Resolution #109/88. The commission decided the proposal was consistent with the 1988 endorsement.

The proposed M2 zone would allow for 40 uses that range from manufacturing to larger scale repair and other uses that may require extensive outdoor storage.

The ALC listed a few conditions with its decision including that rezoning must be in accordance with the light industrial zone and must be completed within three years from the date of the decision; that is, by Jan. 11, 2026.

Coun. Kevin Flynn, acting as deputy mayor for the planning meeting while Mayor Alan Harrison is away, said it’s been a long process but it’s good news the parcel has been identified as potential industrial land.

“The ALC seems to be supporting our long-term planning.”

