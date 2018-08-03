Parents can now apply for B.C.’s child care benefit

Applications are income-tested to determine whether a family qualifies for a portion of funding

Parents can now apply for the B.C. government’s childcare benefit.

The program, set to take effect Sept. 1, offers free childcare to families with an annual income of less than $45,000. Families with a yearly income of less than $111,000 will pay less than $10 a day.

READ MORE: B.C. starting universal daycare pilot program

If eligible, families will start receiving the benefit retroactively for the month they apply starting Sept. 1.

A cornerstone of its election campaign and subsequent budget, the NDP aims to fund licensed child care spaces to reduce parents’ fees up to $350 per month.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sheriff: No motive, no 2nd shooter in Las Vegas massacre
Next story
Legislation re-establishing human rights commissioner due in B.C. this fall

Just Posted

Boil water notice issued in Yard Creek Campground

In effect until further notice from CSRD

BC Wildfire to call in help from other provinces, countries

BC Wildfire Service has reached a Provincial Preparedness Level of 4

Salmon Arm Silverbacks make swift response to billet complaint

Hockey team enforces players role as community ambassadors

Update: Crews still on scene of spot fire from Snowy Mountain fire

BC Wildfire Crews and Keremeos Volunteer firefighters work into the early hours to protect Cawston

Chase developing active transportation plan

Village also seeking feedback for on-road golf cart pilot project

Area restrictions loom for Mabel and Sugar

BC Wildfire Service expected to limit access today, including camping

Placer Mountain fire in the Similkameen 50 per cent contained

BC Wildfire has continues to work the Placer Mountain wildfire

Video: Peach of a video from Kim Mitchell

Kim Mitchell gives a shoutout to the Penticton Peach Festival which he is headlining

Body found down embankment in West Kelowna

The body was found near Campbell Road Thursday night

Wildfire in national park jumps B.C. highway, continues to grow

Kootenay National Park’s Wardle wildfire up to 1,200 hectares and growing

Driver or passenger, RCMP can fine you for drinking on your boat

To drink on a boat in B.C. it must be licensed or have sleeping accommodations, cooking facilities and a toilet.

Legislation re-establishing human rights commissioner due in B.C. this fall

Attorney General David Eby says the government to support progress on gender equity and LGBTQ rights

Sheriff: No motive, no 2nd shooter in Las Vegas massacre

Stephen Paddock was ‘an unremarkable man’ who showed signs of a troubled mind, according to officials

Shuswap Hockey School hits the ice for defensive skills sessions

Silverbacks

Most Read