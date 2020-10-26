Princeton GSAR was on the ground at Manning Park Thursday Oct. 22 to resume the search for Jordan Naterer, but was unable to reach the park Friday Oct. 23. Spotlight photo

Parents not giving up, after official search for Manning Park hiker suspended again

‘We are determined, but eventually the money is going to run out.’

The official search for missing Manning Park hiker Jordan Naterer has been suspended for a second time.

But his parents Josie and Greg, and Jordan’s friends, are not giving up just yet.

“The search was called off after this weekend,” said Vancouver Police Department media relations officer Tainia Visintin, in an email sent to The Spotlight on Monday.

“The day to day decisions are based on consultation with the search and rescue experts, whether new information is available and safety of the searchers.”

Jordan, 25, was last seen Saturday, Oct. 10, after telling friends he was going for an overnight hike. It’s believed he was planning to trek the Frosty Mountain loop trail, in Manning Park.

Initial search efforts involved more than 150 ground search and rescue volunteers, and RCMP employing helicopters with infrared technology.

Those efforts were put on hold Saturday, Oct.17, due to inclement weather, and were restarted Thursday, Oct. 22. However, the attempt to find Jordan was crippled a day later, by snow and freezing temperatures.

Josie and Greg, who flew from their home in St. John’s to coordinate rescue efforts, are continuing to organize volunteer and professional searchers.

READ MORE: Family devastated as search for missing Manning Park hiker suspended

“We’ve received funds from very generous people,” said Greg in an interview with The Spotlight.

As of Monday a gofundme page had raised $84,520. The family has also received financial support from Jordan’s employer, and FortisBC.

The family has made pleas on Facebook, asking for area tracking experts, snowshoers and skiers to participate in their ongoing search. They have hired private helicopters, drones and experts.

Greg said the search is now focusing on the U.S. border area, south of Frosty Mountain.

“We are determined, but eventually the money is going to run out.”

READ MORE: ‘I am not leaving without my son,’ says mother of missing Manning Park hiker

Jordan has two sisters, still in Newfoundland, and Greg said they also need support.

“We have two beautiful daughters and we cannot allow this crisis (to destroy our family.)”

Last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was asked for a comment regarding Justin’s disappearance.

He said the case sparked memories of the search for his own brother who went missing 22 years ago in Kokanee Glacier Provincial Park. Michel Trudeau was on a backcountry skiing trip in November 1998 when an avalanche swept him off of a ski trail and into Kokanee Lake. Despite search efforts, Michel’s body was never located.

“I can’t personally hear that story and not think about my little brother who was lost almost 25 years ago in beautiful mountains in B.C.,” Trudeau said. “And the efforts that went into trying to find him, and how I felt when the search was called off.”

“I have no words except deep compassion and thoughtfulness,” the prime minister added.

Search and Rescue

