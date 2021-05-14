Park model complex proposed for Sicamous channel properties

Twin Anchors’ Todd Kyllo said lots would be serviced, boat slips available

A 30-unit park model complex is proposed for two adjacent lots located on the Sicamous Channel north of Martin Street. (District of Sicamous graphic)

An idea for a park model complex with boat slips was floated by the Sicamous development and planning committee.

At the district committee’s May 12 meeting, Twin Anchors president Todd Kyllo shared a development proposal concept for adjacent properties owned by the company at 102 Martin St. and 902 Riverside Dr.

Kyllo explained the properties have been for sale for five years, with no takers.

“We want to do something with the property, it doesn’t look good, it’s not good for Sicamous,” said Kyllo.

The district has received an application to develop the properties as a 30-parcel bare land strata subdivision to accommodate the use of park model homes.

“It’s what people are after, so I think it would be a good fit and finish to have something like that down on Riverside,” said Kyllo.

In its very early stages, the development may include road access from either Riverside or Martin – the latter being the preferred option of committee chair Coun. Jeff Mallmes. The development would be enclosed by fencing.

Kyllo explained pads would be developed with water, sewer and power.

“Normally what happens is a cement pad gets poured by the person who purchases the property and then they put a park model on it,” said Kyllo, adding the park models would be about 535 square-feet.

Lots would have room for a deck area.

Kyllo said no decision has been made regarding the former restaurant on Martin.

The committee was supportive of the proposal, and encouraged Kyllo to proceed.

District development services manager Scott Beeching noted the properties would have to be rezoned and, given the uniqueness of what’s being proposed, a new zone would likely be required. All of which would need to go to council for approval.

Also, because the properties are within a Riparian Areas Regulation Watercourse Development Permit Area, an assessment by a qualified environmental professional must be completed for submission to the province.

Asked if the park models would be manufactured in Sicamous, Kyllo said, “Of course.”

