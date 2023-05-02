Whiteman’s Creek flooding has forced an evacuation order in Parkers Cove.

Parkers Cove residents evacuated due to flood risk on Westside

Okanagan Indian Band issued order Tuesday morning

Flooding has forced several Parkers Cove residents to evacuate.

Okanagan Indian Band issued the order Tuesday, May 2 at 3 a.m. for Parkers Cove residents of Falcon Avenue south adjacent to Whiteman’s Creek.

The order is “due to immediate danger to life safety caused by flooding of Whiteman’s Creek,” according to the band.

Residents #161-195 Falcon Avenue including 54 and 55 must leave the area immediately.

• Follow the travel route provided and register at: #8 Bonneau Road, New Horizons building.

• If you need transportation assistance from the area, advise the person providing this notice or call: 250-241-5809

• Shut off all gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers.

• Close all windows and doors.

• Close gates (latch) but do not lock.

• Gather your family and, if you have room, take a neighbour or someone needing transportation. Do not use more vehicles then you have to.

• Take critical items (medicine, purse, wallet, and keys) only if they are immediately available. Take pets in pet kennels or on leash.

• Do not use the telephone unless you need emergency service.

Further information will be issued today at noon or visit OKIB Facebook page or okib.ca for more information.

READ MORE: Flood risk drives Westside Road delays, lake debris

READ MORE: Crews rescue boat in distress on Okanagan Lake

B.C. Floods 2021

