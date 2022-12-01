Parking spots in Salmon Arm’s downtown increased considerably after equipment used in building the Ross Street Underpass was removed recently from the Ross Street parking lot. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

Parking lot in Salmon Arm to remain mostly clear for rest of underpass construction

Number of downtown parking spots jumps as staging area for materials moved to north side of street

The number of parking spots in downtown Salmon Arm took a welcome hop upwards recently when materials for Ross Street Underpass construction headed north.

Rob Niewenhiuzen, the city’s director of engineering and public works, said the staging area for construction materials was moved to the north side of the street and the intent is for them to stay there.

However, there’s still some work to be done on the south side, he said, such as paving, so the parking lot might not remain completely clear indefinitely.

He said underpass construction is still moving forward as scheduled.

