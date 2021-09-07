Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, centre, along with Liberal candidates, makes a campaign stop at a steel plant during the Canadian federal election campaign in Welland, Ont., Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, centre, along with Liberal candidates, makes a campaign stop at a steel plant during the Canadian federal election campaign in Welland, Ont., Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Party leaders in Central Canada as election campaign enters fourth week

More announcements expected as voting day gets closer

The main federal party leaders are in Central Canada as the election campaign enters its fourth week.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau starts the day on home turf, making an announcement in Montreal.

Later in the day, he’s due to travel to Ottawa, where he’ll participate in a virtual town hall with volunteers.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is spending a second day at his Ottawa home base, a ballroom in the Westin Hotel.

He’s scheduled to make an announcement in the morning, and hold a virtual telephone town hall with Ontario residents in the evening.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, meanwhile, is campaigning in Toronto, where he’s set to make an announcement on climate action this morning.

—The Canadian Press

