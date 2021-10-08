Passenger ejected in single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 1 near Sicamous

RCMP say vehicle flipped multiple times before coming to rest in a ditch

Sicamous RCMP were called to the scene of an accident on Highway 1 near Sicamous on Oct. 7, 2021. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)

One person was airlifted to hospital and another sustained minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash near Sicamous on Oct. 7.

Cpl. Wade Fisher of the Sicamous RCMP said a vehicle was travelling westbound on the Trans-Canada Highway when it hit a concrete median near Silver Sands Road.

Fisher said the vehicle flipped multiple times before coming to rest in a ditch near the houseboat beside Highway 1.

“The passenger wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, it’s a miracle they’re alive,” said Fisher. “They were ejected from the vehicle, and it came to rest not far from where they ended up.”

Fisher said the passenger was airlifted to hospital, and the driver sustained minor injuries. Highway 1 was reduced to single-lane alternating traffic at the time, as police closed the westbound lane to conduct their investigation.

Alcohol was ruled out as the cause of the crash, and it’s not yet known whether speed was a factor, said Fisher.

