Peachland council addresses changes needed for local parks

The rental of the Peachland Pier was also discussed

No new baseball fields are going to be built in Peachland just yet.

The idea for new baseball diamonds at the former compost site and Sanderson Park have proven to be too expensive to develop at an approximate cost of 1.2 to six million dollars.

The District of Peachland City Council amended the Parks Plan to remove “appropriate location of ball diamonds” and “the feasibility of two adult regulation sized slow-pitch fields at the compost site,” as stated in a release from Peachland council.

However, council did direct staff to research the possibilities of netting options at existing baseball parks at Cousins Park and along Beach Avenue to address the safety concerns with stray baseballs.

READ MORE: Poll: When do you consider it spring?

On Tuesday night, council recognized the public interest in the upcoming completion of the Peachland Pier for private events and bookings. An approval was given by council to add the pier to the Peachland Parks rental amenities which will be effective May 14.

With residents in mind, council determined that one quarter of the pier (200 feet), will remain open to the public during the private events.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Buckerfield’s to reopen days after fire
Next story
Manafort gets 7 years in prison, then faces fresh NY charges

Just Posted

Buckerfield’s to reopen days after fire

Staff will be on site selling animal feed and pet food from the store’s parking lot on March 14

Salmon Arm bids to host Junior A National Hockey Championships

Shuswap Sports Society, Silverbacks team up to seek prestigious hosting rights

CSRD gives Malakwa Learning Centre high tech help

The regional district donated several computers as well as a server, printer and other equipment

More dogs romping off-leash at bird sanctuary

Majority of dog owners comply but more rules broken in Salmon Arm last summer than in 2017

Plan for Balmoral/Highway 1 intersection to be unveiled in spring

Ministry working on design to improve safety at dangerous crossing

Air Canada, WestJet expected to take financial hit from 737 Max 8 ban

The ban comes four days after the Ethiopian Airlines disaster that killed all 157 people on board

Kelowna’s Journey Home board marks success

The board has added 6 members and has raised over $1 million

RCMP arrest man allegedly involved in Lake Country home invasion

Alec Ambrosius Roberts was arrested on March 11

Peachland council addresses changes needed for local parks

The rental of the Peachland Pier was also discussed

Vancouver businessman to plead not guilty in U.S. college exams scandal

David Sidoo is charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud

Sick toddler fights for life at BC Children’s Hospital

1.5-year-old London is on life support and in critical condition at BC Children’s Hospital.

Three people deemed heroes after rescuing another in fiery crash on B.C. highway

Two people taken to hospital following head-on collision near Port Alberni

Kelowna Students’ Union gears up for Right to Life demonstration

The UBC Students’ Union Okanagan president recommends help hot line to students

Vancouver wins ‘government waste’ award with email-a-tree program

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation also targeted the spending scandal at the B.C. Legislature

Most Read