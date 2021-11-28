Brendan Miller’s dashcam caught an SUV driving over the centre lane, overtaking vehicles before losing control and slamming into the rocks on Highway 97 just outside of Peachland on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (Brendan Miller video)

Brendan Miller’s dashcam caught an SUV driving over the centre lane, overtaking vehicles before losing control and slamming into the rocks on Highway 97 just outside of Peachland on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (Brendan Miller video)

Peachland crash that closed Highway 97 caught on video

Driver overtakes vehicles across double solid line before crashing head-on into the rock face

A single vehicle crash that closed Highway 97 in Peachland Saturday afternoon was caught on dash-cam.

Brendan Miller caught the spectacular crash on his rear view dash-cam. The video starts with a dark coloured SUV driving dangerously, overtaking vehicles over the double solid line and barely missing being struck by an oncoming semi. The SUV then attempts to cross the centre lane to overtake a vehicle before losing control and slamming head-on to the rock face at the side of the highway.

The crash can be seen around the 1:20 minute mark of the video.

The crash shut down Highway 97 both ways just past Antler’s Beach for over an hour. It’s not known if any other vehicles were impacted by the crash.

It’s also not known what injuries the driver sustained or if they had passengers in the vehicle as well.

The highway re-opened just before 5 p.m.

The Western News has reached out to the RCMP and will update this story once more information is available.

