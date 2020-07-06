The Peachland’s Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market is seeing a good turnout despite challenges. (Twila Amato - Kelowna Capital News)

Peachland Farmers’ Market sees good turnout despite challenging times

Unpredictable weather and pandemic concerns aren’t stopping people from enjoying the market

Despite challenging weather patterns and pandemic concerns, the Peachland Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market is seeing a good turnout of shoppers every Sunday.

President of the Peachland Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market Society Karen Onrait-Casper said the turnout, as well as the response from the residents, is much better than they expected.

“You know, it’s been very positive, which is nice to see. Folks enjoy getting out. We’ve all been cooped in our little bubbles for almost three months so just the opportunity to get out (is good),” she said.

“We have a stunning location here, the best in the Valley, so we’re really fortunate.”

They had a slow start, but Onrait-Casper said every week just gets better.

“Our vendors are very dedicated and they show up, rain or shine. Our customers are coming out and it’s steady. We have social distancing, hand washing stations at each end of the market: one at the entrance and one at the exit.”

“It’s a bit of a challenge, but we seem to be getting it together,” she said.

She said some of their vendors have had challenges getting their produce ready in time, while some simply don’t have enough to sell yet, which added to the challenge of getting the market together. At the same time though, she said opening the farmers’ market is an essential step to helping local farmers so they can have a place to sell their produce once they are able to harvest.

It has been a lot of work, but Onrait-Casper said they’re grateful they could still open for the season.

“This is our 15th season for this market and we’re really excited to be able to have our vendors and our local folks here. We get people from Penticton, Summerland, Kelowna, West Kelowna. It’s just wonderful and we really appreciate it. It’s a great little market.”

READ: Peachland gives local hairdresser a warm welcome back

READ: Kelowna cyclist breaks national ‘everesting’ record

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Lake Country man facing charges after bear mace incident
Next story
Vehicle incident stalls traffic on Highway 1 east of Salmon Arm

Just Posted

Vehicle incident stalls traffic on Highway 1 east of Salmon Arm

Drive BC reports road closed, assessment underway

Sicamous business duo broaden downtown beach vibe

Jody Boychuk and Eddy Johnston enjoying bigger, brighter Sicamous location

Milestone RCMP Cops For Kids fundraiser ride going virtual

You can join and help RCMP raise funds for families and possibly win 20th anniversary cycling shirt

No abandoned Seadoo found on Okanagan lake

Vernon Search and Rescue crews and RCMP unable to find reported abandoned Seadoo on Kal Lake

QUIZ: A celebration of dogs

These are the dog days of summer. How much do you know about dogs?

Isolation, drug toxicity lead to spike in First Nations overdose deaths amid pandemic: FNHA

Deaths increased by 93% between January and May

Following incident at sea, fishing lodge says it will reopen despite Haida travel ban

QCL reopens July 10, says president; Haida chief councillor describes ‘dangerous’ boating encounter

Lake Country man facing charges after bear mace incident

The 23-year-old man has since been released from police custody

NHL says 35 players have tested positive for COVID-19 since June 8

Positive rate for the league is just under 6%

Peachland Farmers’ Market sees good turnout despite challenging times

Unpredictable weather and pandemic concerns aren’t stopping people from enjoying the market

RCMP investigate bear spray assault outside Penticton pub

Two patrons assaulted with bear spray outside Nanaimo Avenue pub

Editorial: Silver lining to those rain clouds

Heavy rains prolong high water but reduce wildfire risk in Shuswap

Kelowna cyclist breaks national ‘everesting’ record

Jacob Rubuliak, 17, rode up and down Knox Mountain 38-and-a-half times, the equivalent elevation of Mount Everest

New Mount Revelstoke National Park campground opening July 15

It’s the first campground built in a mountain national park in over half a century

Most Read