Contributed

Wildfire near Peachland shows no growth overnight

Fire chief Dennis Craig said wind was blowing the fire away from homes

Update: 8:25 a.m.

Fire information officer Noelle Kekula said the Mount Eneas wildfire may merge with the wildfire near Munro Lake, which is six hectares in size, but that may be a positive for wildfire crews as the fires will consume more fuel.

Original:

The Mount Eneas wildfire, four kilometres south of Peachland, is estimated at 1,374 hectares this morning and has not grown overnight.

There were 57 firefighters on scene of this blaze and one piece of heavy equipment, during the day. The BC Wildfire Service will have crews on site overnight to continue to monitor this fire.

Peachland fire chief Dennis Craig said Peachland fire crews had a fairly quiet night last night, with the winds blowing the fire away from the homes in the district.

The fire is classified as out-of-control.

Peachland Fires.

A post shared by Oleniak Photo Video Design (@travisoleniak) on

BC Wildfire stated wind is causing issues at 6 p.m. each day since the blaze began which have prompted earlier starts for aircraft since flying conditions become hazardous after evening winds pick up.

To see if your area is affected by an evacuation order or alert, view the map below:

More to come.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan Mountain Park fire shows no growth overnight
Next story
Update: Wildfire near West Kelowna mapped at 10 hectares

Just Posted

Okanagan Wildfires: The latest on wildfires and evacuations

A Saturday morning look at the major wildfires impact the Okanagan and Similkameen.

Taxi collides with parked dump truck in Salmon Arm Friday

No word yet on the cause or if charges will be laid

Racers wanted for Shuswap soap box derby

Salmon Arm 10-year-old Brody Paton is making preparations for annual Friendship Day event

Melodic summer evenings live on in the Shuswap

WOW has grown from a small gathering to a weekly festival that attracts from 500 to 1,000 people

Cooler temps today, but no rain in forecast until August

Environment Canada does not have good news when it comes to fighting fires in the Central Okanagan.

BC Wildfire update on Okanagan blazes

Watch the media briefing on the current fire situation in the Okanagan.

Wildfire crews working to strengthen line around fire near Summerland

The Mount Conkle wildfire is 90 per cent guarded

Open water swimming from B.C. to Washington in 24 hours

The swim will take a full day, meaning Susan Simmons will be swimming in the black of night

Update: Wildfire near West Kelowna mapped at 10 hectares

The wildfire near Glenrosa is considered out of control

Okanagan Mountain Park fire shows no growth overnight

The wildfire, also called Goode’s Creek wildfire, continues to burn near Kelowna

Wildfire near Peachland shows no growth overnight

Fire chief Dennis Craig said wind was blowing the fire away from homes

Cigarette packs with graphic images, blunt warnings are effective: focus groups

Warnings considered effective flag ailments smoking can cause, like colorectal and stomach cancers

Canada’s title hopes quashed at Rugby Sevens World Cup in San Francisco

On the men’s side, Canada was eliminated in the round of 16 as they were shut out by Argentina 28-0

‘We are doing the right thing:’ Protesters dig in at anti-pipeline camp

B.C. Supreme Court ruled in March that both the camp and a nearby watch house could remain in place

Most Read