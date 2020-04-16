Kevin Bennett said they will greet guests from a distance using the “ZipZone Wai”. (ZipZone Peachland)

Peachland’s ZipZone changes course, will remain closed amid pandemic

The park will delay its opening until further notice

ZipZone Peachland is choosing to remain closed until things clear up.

Originally, the zipline park was supposed to open on April 11, which was then pushed to April 18 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, the park posted on its site that it will delay its opening until further notice.

Peachland residents voiced their frustrations and concerns about the opening, saying there’s no way staff can keep their distance from people as they put safety belts on clients.

Previously, Bennett has said they wanted to help spread positivity and keep people active to help them deal with isolation.

“But getting out into the sunshine is the most healthful thing that people can do right now, and we’re here to help,” he said.

“COVID-19 is not going to suddenly disappear in a few weeks. It is here for good and what we have to do is find a way to live with it safely. We need anti-transmission measures that provide protection for the vulnerable while supporting the health and livelihoods of the younger generations.”

Black Press Media has reached out to the park’s president Kevin Bennett. We will update as more information becomes available.

READ MORE: ZipZone Peachland still opening to spread positivity

READ MORE: ZipZone Peachland confirms April 18 opening

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Conservation officers patrol closed North Okanagan and Shuswap rec sites over Easter long weekend
Next story
COVID-19: Westbank First Nation suspends rent increases, evictions

Just Posted

Salmon Arm council praises plan for feed mill to support poultry operation

Land commission approval needed because more than 50 per cent of product might come from off-farm

Conservation officers patrol closed North Okanagan and Shuswap rec sites over Easter long weekend

Warnings and formal orders to vacate were issued to more than 30 people.

Salmon Arm Minor Baseball gets permission to build batting cage

City council gives the nod following a couple of years of staff’s discussion with the association

Police watchdog investigates after man seriously injured during arrest near Sicamous

The incident took place around noon on Tuesday, April 14

Chase Fire Department responds to grass fire on Trans-Canada Highway

Residents called the fire department after seeing rising smoke

Ballet Kelowna feeling the impact of COVID-19 shutdowns

CEO said dancers are channeling efforts, energy to keeping community active

Hear2Talk: B.C. launches free counselling service for post-secondary students

Province expedites new mental health app in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

Peachland’s ZipZone changes course, will remain closed amid pandemic

The park will delay its opening until further notice

Layoffs possible, but not ‘necessary’ right now: Kelowna mayor

‘I think that there is that likelihood as this continues,’ said Mayor Colin Basran

North Okanagan online to isolate and create

Grant gives groups creative outlet to bring community together

COVID-19 virtual town halls set for April 17-23 around B.C.

Regional health authorities now accepting questions online

High traffic volumes observed at Campbell Mountain Landfill

Facility near Penticton has been busy during COVID-19 pandemic

U.S. officials look for B.C. man suspected of vandalizing Death Valley National Park

Rangers believe the man travelled with a dog named Lacy on his way to an off-road race

Mission inmate dies from apparent complications of COVID-19

Virus continues to spread inside medium security unit as 54 inmates, six staff test positive

Most Read