Pedestrian battling life-threatening injuries after being hit by truck in Vernon

Emergency crews have blocked off the intersection of 30th Avenue and 30th Street

UPDATE 10:30 a.m.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are investigating a serious collision involving a pedestrian on 30th Street in Vernon.

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of 30th Avenue and 30th Street at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Friday, July 16.

Responding officers found the pedestrian being treated by emergency medical personnel. While the investigation is in its infancy, preliminary findings suggest the pedestrian was crossing 30th Street when he was struck by a pickup truck. The victim, a 30-year-old man, is believed to have sustained life-threatening injuries.

“The intersection is expected to remain closed for the next several hours as police continue to conduct their investigation,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision, and has not yet spoken to police, is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171.

………………………

ORIGINAL 8:30 a.m.

A downtown Vernon incident has closed a major intersection temporarily.

A pedestrian was hit shortly before 8:30 a.m. Friday, July 16.

Emergency crews have blocked off the intersection at 30th Avenue and 30th Street.

Vernon Fire Rescue and BC Ambulance crews are on scene.

