Pedestrian dead after being hit by more than 1 vehicle on Highway 1 in Chilliwack

A pedestrian died after being struck by more than one vehicle on Highway 1 in Chilliwack on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Shane MacKichan)A pedestrian died after being struck by more than one vehicle on Highway 1 in Chilliwack on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Shane MacKichan)
A pedestrian died after being struck by more than one vehicle on Highway 1 in Chilliwack on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Shane MacKichan)A pedestrian died after being struck by more than one vehicle on Highway 1 in Chilliwack on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Shane MacKichan)
A pedestrian died after being struck by more than one vehicle on Highway 1 in Chilliwack on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Shane MacKichan)A pedestrian died after being struck by more than one vehicle on Highway 1 in Chilliwack on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Shane MacKichan)

A pedestrian has died following a collision on Highway 1 in Chilliwack Thursday evening.

The incident happened eastbound at the Prest Road offramp when it was dark and raining heavily around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 27.

There were reports that a pedestrian was struck by a passing semi-truck and by at least one car. Paramedics arrived on scene and declared the person had died.

The truck driver pulled over and was seen talking with police officers.

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) was also called to the scene.

Highway 1 eastbound was closed at Vedder Road for several hours while police investigated.

The Progress has reached out to RCMP for more information.

RELATED: 1 dead after being struck on Highway 1 in Chilliwack Sunday

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking Newsfatal collisiontrans-canada highway

Previous story
Drivers wanted as Uber looks to start engines in Kelowna
Next story
Local hospitals could face strain as early viral infections swamp pediatrics: CPS

Just Posted

Both Sicamous and Salmon Arm RCMP are requesting the public’s help locating the suspect in two separate incidents in Sicamous and Salmon Arm on Oct. 21 that they think may have been committed by the same person. The first image from left was taken in Sicamous, the second in Salmon Arm. (RCMP images)
Same man suspected in Sicamous sexual assault, Salmon Arm indecent exposure

A work crew removes asphalt along a stretch of road along the eastbound lane of Highway 1 by the 10th Street SW intersection on Friday morning, Oct. 28, 2022.
Expect delays: Work underway on rutted section of Highway 1 in Salmon Arm

The Sicamous Moose Mouse Parade returned for the B.C. Day long weekend on Saturday, July 30, 2016. (File photo)
Meeting to explore return of Sicamous’ Moose Mouse Days

The Haunting of Falkland saw record crowds at its opening weekend Oct. 21-22, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Record attendance at Haunting of Falkland