Pedestrian killed in collision on Highway 97 in West Kelowna Friday night

West Kelowna RCMP have confirmed a pedestrian died in hospital after being struck by a vehicle Friday night.

The pedestrian immediately received medical attention by an officer and witnesses at the scene before being taken to hospital.

The driver of the sedan stayed on scene and cooperated with the investigation. It is believed that speed, impairment and driving behavior were not a factor.

The B.C. Coroner’s Service is conducting their own investigation into the death.

The incident occurred at 11:45 p.m. at Highway 97 and Grizzly Road. A witness on scene said they saw someone taken away in an ambulance.

Highway 97 was closed both ways for a few hours Friday night.

