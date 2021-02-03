Mounties in Burnaby are investigating a hit-and-run after a pedestrian was struck early Monday morning. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media)

Mounties in Burnaby are investigating a hit-and-run after a pedestrian was struck early Monday morning. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media)

Pedestrian lay unconscious in ditch for half-hour after being struck by car: RCMP

The injured victim of only got the help he needed after regaining consciousness and calling 911

The seriously injured victim of a Burnaby hit-and-run only got the help he needed after regaining consciousness and calling 911 himself.

According to Cpl. Michael Kalanj of Burnaby RCMP, officers responded to the injured man at Marine Drive and Patterson Avenue Monday morning (Feb. 1).

Mounties said the pedestrian, 30, had exited a transit bus and attempted to cross Marine Drive when he was struck, sometime between six and 7 a.m.

“After approximately a half hour he regained consciousness in a ditch on the side of the road,” Kalanj explained. The motorist had fled the scene.

“He managed to call for help and is now recovering in the hospital.”

Police ask witnesses of the collision or those with dash cam footage of the area at the time to contact RCMP at 604-646-9999 or report anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

READ MORE: ‘I’m super lucky’: B.C. Mountie survives crash into moose


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Burnaby crashRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Elderly Vancouver woman dies after assault at home by men dressed as cops; 2 suspects arrested
Next story
Proud Boys, other extreme right-wing groups, among 13 added to Canada’s terror list

Just Posted

Salmon Arm’s Maureen Kennah-Hafstein, who underwent Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) surgery in September 2020 in Vancouver for Parkinson’s, holds her relatively new friend, Jellybean, on Dec. 31, 2020. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm woman remains grateful for Parkinson’s surgery over a year later

Although the health ministry has reduced surgery wait times, another surgeon is needed

Highway 97A is closed south of Sicamous due to a vehicle incident. (DriveBC Image)
Update: driver injured in truck crash which closed Highway 97A near Sicamous

The highway has been closed since the collision before 4 a.m. on Feb. 3.

The Chase community is filling up the Kraft Hockeyville rally page in support of the Art Holding Memorial Arena. (Google Maps Image)
Chase and Sicamous in the running for Kraft Hockeyville

Community support, stories needed to win national competition.

Toronto’s Mass Vaccination Clinic is shown on Sunday January 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
COVID-19: No new deaths, 51 new cases in Interior Health

Fifty people are in hospital with the virus, 21 of whom are in intensive care

The Shuswap Trail Alliance's annual fundraiser will be held online this year with a three-week silent auction beginning on Feb. 5. (File photo)
Three week Shuswap Trail Alliance auction set to go live

Shuswap Trails Deep Winter Lockdown Online Silent Auction kicks off on Feb. 5

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, people march with those who say they are members of the Proud Boys as they attend a rally in Washington in support of President Donald Trump. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Carolyn Kaster,
Proud Boys, other extreme right-wing groups, among 13 added to Canada’s terror list

The storming of Capitol Hill in Washington last month spurred calls for Canada to add the Proud Boys to the list

A Vancouver company has plans to build a manufacturing facility in the Lower Mainland that will rapidly develop vaccines and medicine and aid in the domestic fight against future pandemics. (Contributed)
Company to build Lower Mainland facility able to produce 240 million vaccine doses per year

Vancouver’s Precision NanoSystems received a $25.1-million contribution from the feds Tuesday

Businesses continue to struggle under COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings. (B.C. government)
B.C. offers $7,500 grants for small business online sales help

Applications open for $12 million COVID-19 relief fund

Scarlett was out skating on Three Valley Lake with her parents Anne Murphy and Brydon Roe, on Jan. 27, 2021.(Submitted/Anne Murphy)
VIDEO: Skating at Three Valley Lake last week

Revelstoke family skates on Three Valley Lake before the recent snowstorm

Kidney Foundation volunteers Annick Lim and Vivian Short were able to deliver over 200 pairs of socks and twenty toques to kidney dialysis patient sin the Okanagan this year for their annual “Warm the Soul” campaign. (Contributed)
Okanagan kidney dialysis patients receive warm socks from volunteers

The Kidney Foundation’s annual “Warm the Soul” campaign reached more patients than ever this year

People looking at Apex’s webcams did a double take when the video showed what appeared to be a skier upside down in the snow beside the chairlift. (Facebook / Apex Mountain Resort)
Apex dummy goes powder snorkeling

People saw the downed ‘skier’ on the mountain’s webcams, weren’t sure if it was a prank - it is

Protect Our Winters has launched an education platform for students and educators called Hot Planet Cool Athletes. (Submitted/Xact Visual)
POW Canada launches youth education program

Hot Planet Cool Athletes offers climate science education for Grades 2-12

Mounties in Burnaby are investigating a hit-and-run after a pedestrian was struck early Monday morning. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media)
Pedestrian lay unconscious in ditch for half-hour after being struck by car: RCMP

The injured victim of only got the help he needed after regaining consciousness and calling 911

An uninsured ‘L’ driver blew a ‘fail’ at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, and Vernon North Okanagan RCMP issued a 90-day IRP and 30-day impound along with several tickets. Police took to social media to remind motorists to report erratic driving behaviour as impaired driving can occur at anytime of the day. (RCMP - Facebook)
Rough morning for impaired uninsured ‘L’ driver in Vernon

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP issue fines, impound car after driver blows a ‘fail’

Most Read