Pedestrian safety a concern at Canoe rail crossing

Safety improvements to the Canoe rail crossing leading to the public wharf will be a consideration for city council come budget time.

At their Monday, Aug. 13 meeting, Salmon Arm’s mayor and council received a comprehensive presentation by resident Sue Kershaw regarding the safety of the 50th Street NE crossing, between Canoe Beach Drive NE and 75th Avenue NE, for both drivers and pedestrians.

“The basic issues from my point of view – this crossing is well-travelled by both vehicles and pedestrians; however, there is no sidewalk to separate vehicles from pedestrians,” explained Kershaw, using a slide show with various photos and video to illustrate her concerns. “The height of the tracks above the two intersections and the steep grades on the crossing itself definitely hinder the sight lines for both walkers and vehicles. This hampered visibility puts pedestrians at a seriously increased risk.”

Kershaw requested the city consider installing a sidewalk crossing the tracks along the west side.

Kershaw compared the Canoe railway crossing to the one at Narcisse Street NW, where the city undertook safety improvements that included $20,000 for the concrete pad along the rails and $36,000 for the construction of a sidewalk.

“While there’s more vehicle traffic at the Narcisse crossing, there is likely much more pedestrian traffic at the 50th Street NE crossing,” said Kershaw.

The city completed an assessment of local railway crossings in 2018 as part of meeting Transport Canada’s new rail grade crossing regulations. City director of engineering and public works Rob Niewenhuizen said the subsequent recommendations were for warning signs and painted line markings.

“The very first thing I’d like to do is make sure your concerns are sent to the (city’s) traffic safety committee, and they can have a good look at it and report back to council…,” commented Coun. Ken Jamieson, adding the matter would be a budget discussion for later this fall.

Asked how the cost of upgrading the Canoe crossing might compare to Narcisse, Niewenhuizen said it would be very similar, “because you would need to have CP rail install the concrete pads over the rails for the sidewalk, and then you would have to extend the sidewalk from the lane to 50th, so very similar costs, about $56,000 or $60,000.”

“I don’t think any of us would argue with you that it’s something that we need to do, it’s just a matter of can we afford to do it,” commented Coun. Alan Harrison.

Acknowledging the cost, Kershaw asked, as a first step, if the city could create a three-foot shoulder across the tracks. Niewenhuizen replied staff could provide a specific referral to council with some cost options.

