Pedestrian struck and killed in Kamloops accident

Kamloops RCMP responded to the incident at 5:30 p.m. Friday night

A 54-year-old woman was killed in an accident in Kamloops Friday night.

At around 5:30 p.m., local RCMP received reports of a pedestrian struck by a truck near the intersection of McGill Road and University Drive. The roads surrounding the accident were closed for over six hours while police investigated.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene and the driver of the truck remained at the scene was broight to the Kamloops RCMP detachment to further the investigation.

No other information is available at this time.

