Pedestrian struck and killed on highway near Kamloops

Kamloops RCMP says the man had recently left a “holiday party” and may have been intoxicated.

A pedestrian was struck and killed along the highway outside of Kamloops early this morning, heading home after what police say was a holiday party.

Sgt. Mat Van Laer says the man was returning from a “work related holiday celebration, where alcohol is believed to have been consumed” when he attempted to cross the highway and was fatally struck.

Police were called to the scene on Dec. 21, 2018 at approximately 12:15 a.m., where they discovered a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle, near the intersection of Comazzetto Road and Highway 1.

“The adult male was apparently attempting to cross the highway when he was fatally struck by a vehicle travelling west on Hwy. 1,” says Van Laer.

“This is yet another stark reminder to look after one another during this holiday season, to ensure that we all have safe travel plans home.”

An RCMP collision analyst has been called to the scene to complete the investigation.

While traffic on Highway 1 was re-rerouted for a period of time, it is now open in both directions.

No further details have been provided, and no names have been released.

Read more: Stolen truck involved in fatal collision on Highway 16

Read more: Suspect in custody for fatal northern B.C. hit and run

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
China calls US arrogant and selfish after hacking indictment
Next story
Grocers transforming themselves to adapt to shifting consumer demands

Just Posted

North Okanagan-Shuswap student committee speaks to the benefit of volunteerism

District Me to We Committee work to fund charitable projects at home and abroad

B.C. referendum rejects proportional representation

Voters support first-past-the-post by 61.3 per cent

Spirit of Christmas shared in lights

Salmon Arm resident Terry Bonar’s 2320 1st Ave NE holiday light display a must-see

Former Salmon Arm resident tells of breast implant danger

Karissa Pukas wants women to be fully informed regarding plastic surgery

Prospective Downtown Activity Centre owners plan to keep it as community centre

Parmjit and Kulwinder Chahal seek new tenants, hope to house child-care centre

Fashion Fridays: Kim’s ‘Top 5’ favourite things

Kim XO, lets you in on her style secrets each Fashion Friday on the Black Press Media Network

2019 brides and grooms, this fair is for you

Head to Okanagan College Centre for the second-annual Hitched Wedding and Events Affair brought to you by Black Press

B.C. cities join global movement asking oil companies for climate change costs

Staff and contractors in Victoria have been crunching the numbers on climate change costs and it’s not looking good, the coastal city’s mayor says.

China calls US arrogant and selfish after hacking indictment

China called the U.S. arrogant and selfish on Friday after it charged two Chinese citizens with stealing trade secrets.

U.S. government careens toward shutdown after Trump’s wall demand

The White House said Trump will not travel to Florida on Friday as planned for the Christmas holiday if the government is shutting down.

Grocers transforming themselves to adapt to shifting consumer demands

Canadian grocers doubled down on transforming themselves into destinations for time-strapped shoppers this year.

No letup for Trudeau as difficult 2018 gives way to wild election year

Trudeau’s Liberals and Scheer’s Conservatives are the main competitors as they head into playoff season.

Pedestrian struck and killed on highway near Kamloops

Kamloops RCMP says the man had recently left a “holiday party” and may have been intoxicated.

Horvat, Virtanen have 2 points apiece as Canucks pound Blues 5-1

Vancouver evens record at 17-17-4

Most Read