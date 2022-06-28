Pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Salmon Arm, airlifted to hospital

The incident occurred just before 8 a.m. on Saturday, June 25, report police

An air ambulance transported a pedestrian to hospital on Saturday morning, June 25, 2022 after they were struck by a vehicle in Salmon Arm. (File photo)

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Salmon Arm on Saturday morning, June 25.

Salmon Arm RCMP Sgt. Simon Scott reports that at 7:48 a.m., police responded to an incident involving a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle in the 3800 block of Lakeshore Road NE.

The pedestrian was transported to hospital by air ambulance.

Scott said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and has been charged with Motor Vehicle Act offences.

No word on the condition of the pedestrian.

#Salmon ArmcollisionRCMP