Pedestrian struck by vehicle in North Okanagan crosswalk

The 35-year-old woman was treated for non-life threatening injuries

A woman sustained non-life threatening injuries when she was struck by a vehicle at a Coldstream intersection Tuesday morning.

Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, says that around 8:15 a.m. Nov. 22, police received the report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Husband Road and College Way.

Officers attended the scene where paramedics were treating the victim.

Terleksi said the 35-year-old woman was crossing the intersection in the crosswalk when she was struck by a vehicle making a left-hand turn onto Kalamalka Lake Road from College Way.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The driver remained on scene and was issued a violation ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian.

