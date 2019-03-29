The driver’s window was shattered on Brad Kashmere’s truck on Friday after a person in a forested area in the centre median threw a large rock as he was travelling on Highway 1 in Abbotsford.

Pedestrian throws rock and shatters truck driver’s window on Highway 1

Abbotsford driver suffers broken collarbone in incident on Friday morning

An Abbotsford truck driver suffered a fractured collarbone Friday morning when a large rock was thrown at his driver’s side window as he was travelling on Highway 1.

Brad Kashmere said the incident took place at about 10:50 a.m. when he was driving his truck and two trailers – 85 feet long in total – to Surrey after picking up a load of lumber from Chilliwack.

He had moved over from the slow lane to the passing lane to allow traffic to merge onto the freeway from the Clearbrook Road on-ramp, and was travelling at about 105 km/h when something caught his eye in a forested area in the centre median.

At first, Kashmere thought it was a deer, but then he realized it was a man walking towards the side of the road.

Before Kashmere could process what was happening, the man threw a large rock – about the size of a softball – and it hit his truck, shattering his window.

The rock hit Kashmere in the shoulder, and the shattered glass got in his eye.

Kashmere, who has been a truck driver for 18 years, managed to keep going and was able to move into the slow lane and pull off the freeway at the Mt. Lehman exit.

He then called police – the Upper Fraser Valley RCMP handles freeway incidents – and said he was told that officers don’t respond to this type of call, but an ambulance was on its way.

Once at the hospital, it was confirmed that Kashmere had a scratched cornea and a chipped/fractured collarbone. He was told he can expect to be off work for about six weeks.

Reflecting on the incident on Friday afternoon, Kashmere said he’s relieved that he was able to remain composed enough to keep his vehicle on the road and steer it to safety without anyone else being injured.

“It could have been a thousand times worse … I could have taken a lot of people out, and a lot of families, and I’m really glad I didn’t,” he said.

Kashmere said he hopes police will now investigate the matter before someone else is potentially injured.

 

The driver’s window was shattered on Brad Kashmere’s truck on Friday after a person in a forested area in the centre median threw a large rock as he was travelling on Highway 1 in Abbotsford.

Previous story
B.C. teacher not issued certificate lodges human rights complaint after sexual assault charge stayed
Next story
B.C. wildlife group seeks help after pregnant moose fatally hit by car

Just Posted

B.C. needs to update laws to protect pets from dying in snare traps: Animal activists

The Fur-Bearers advocate for new rules on setting traps near public areas

Microwbrewery and glamping considered for O’Keefe

North Okanagan attraction looking at ways to remain sustainable

Former Chase Heat, Silverbacks player wins national varsity championship

Reece Forman claims ACHA trophy in final season with Minot State Beavers

Aquavan hits the Okanagan

Between March 27 and April 17, Aquavan will be visiting schools and attending various community events throughout the region.

Interior Health warns of spike in cartfentanil-tainted opioids

Higher traces of carfentanil linked to spike in overdose cases

Suspect robs Kelowna gas stations with knife, taser

One gas station along Highway 33 was robbed twice in one night

Two cougars shot after mauling child on Vancouver Island

The child was taken to hospital in serious condition

Pedestrian throws rock and shatters truck driver’s window on Highway 1

Abbotsford driver suffers broken collarbone in incident on Friday morning

B.C. teacher not issued certificate lodges human rights complaint after sexual assault charge stayed

To date the TRB has not decided if it will issue him a teaching certificate

24-hour emergency service in place at Oliver hospital

Department at South Okanagan General Hospital will provide service throughout nighttime hours

UPDATED: Boy, 11, dies in ATV rollover on small B.C. island

Police say child was found pinned beneath off-road vehicle

VIDEO: Two people dead after dramatic standoff ends with gunfire in Surrey

Neighbour says ‘at least 15 or 20’ shots ring out during morning standoff in Surrey

Two more measles cases confirmed at Vancouver Island hospital

Island Health warns of possible exposure at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria

Trial set for B.C. man accused of swimming naked in Toronto shark tank

Toronto police allege David Weaver assaulted a man outside Medieval Times in October 2018

Most Read