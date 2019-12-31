Penny the pudgy pit bull needs new foster family in Vernon

#PoundsOffOfPenny plan is well underway as pitty shakes weight

Penny, the five-year-old the American bulldog-pitbull terrier cross, is working to shed some pounds and on Dec. 29, 2019, she completed her first short hike. (Vernon and District BC SPCA Facebook)

The Vernon and District BC SCPCA is seeking a new foster home for one special pup that’s been working on her fitness.

Penny, the five-year-old the American bulldog-pitbull terrier cross, is working to shed some pounds.

Earlier this month, Penny weighed in at 41 kilograms and was capable of taking short walks, animal care attendant Meranda Dussault said. And by Dec. 29, the local SPCA posted photos of Penny hiking, albeit short.

On Dec. 20, Penny weighed in at 39.3 kg.

“Penny is doing so well with her weight loss plan,” the SPCA wrote on its Facebook page. “Today was the first time that she has been able to go for a short walk.”

Now, as the holidays wind down, Penny’s foster family is set to return to work, the SPCA said on Dec. 31, 2019, and new foster fur parents are required until Penny can find her forever home.

“She’s a very, very sweet dog,” Dussault said. “She greets you with a full body wag, which is hilarious because she’s a really chunk girl.”

“She looks like a seal wiggling.”

Penny is available for adoption now and is described as very affectionate. She is seeking an adult-only home with no cats or small dogs.

If you think you might be able to help Penny please contact the Vernon & District Branch at 250-549-7297 or vernon@spca.bc.ca.

