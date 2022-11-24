Two liquor stores hit by armed and masked robber this week. (file photo)

Penticton and OK Falls liquor stores robbed at gunpoint

A man brandishing a handgun and wearing a ski mask robbed Gables and OK Falls Market

Liqour stores in both Penticton and Okanagan Falls were recently held at gunpoint and RCMP are looking into the possibility the crimes were committed by the same man wearing a black ski mask.

On Nov. 21, at 9:30 p.m., a man entered the Gables Liquor Store on Martin Street and brandished a black semi-automatic handgun while demanding money. The suspect fled the area with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The man is described as:

· 5’ 10” tall

· 160lbs

· slim build

· wearing a black coat with the hood up

· black ski mask

· black gloves

· black jeans

On Nov. 23, at 7:34 p.m., a man entered the OK Falls Market Liquor Store with a black handgun and demanded money. The man fled the area with an undisclosed amount of cash and two bottles of Caroline’s Cream liquor.

The suspect was wearing:

· dark overalls

· dark hoodie

· dark baseball cap

· black ski mask

“At this time we cannot confirm the robberies are related however that is something we are certainly looking into,” said Sgt Jason Bayda, spokesperson for the Penticton South Okanagan RCMP. “Being a victim employee of a robbery can be very traumatic. No employee should have to face those risks at work.

“We are asking business owners to consider increasing the number of deposits they conduct during the day, limiting the amount of cash they keep on premises or if possible removing the option to pay by cash. This can help make your business a less desirable target. We also recommend you avoid making your deposits alone.”

