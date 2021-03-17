Penticton approves multi-million dollar Skaha Lake Park revamp

The revitalization is estimated to cost between $2.8 million to $3.8 million

Skaha Lake Park will be getting a pricey makeover.

Penticton council approved a plan Tuesday (March 16) — estimated to cost between $2.8 million to $3.8 million — that will revitalize the park with a variety of a new upgrades amenities

Community engagement and public discussions on the plane began in the fall of 2019 and finished this month. The majority of respondents during the engagement were supportive of the plan.

Key elements of the approved plan include:

Completing the replacement of the marina docks

Renewal of the marina building

An extension of a promenade to the marina building

A new and expanded paddle boathouse near the existing footprint

A new splash pad

Allowing for a licensed restaurant as part of the marina

Reconfiguring the parking lot and adding usable waterfront green space

Naturalization of the riparian areas and other enhancements to trails and green space

The plan received a strong community support, with 81.3 per cent of the 467 feedback respondants being somewhat or very supportive of the direction being taken.

Mayor John Vassilaki said he’s looking forward to the revitalization of the park.

“Council is pleased to see the planning process for the east side of Skaha Park come to fruition with both a document and vision that will last the park for many years to come,” Vassilaki said. “On behalf of council, I would like to thank everyone who participated in the public process. Your time and ideas shaped the outcome council supported today.”

