Penticton’s emergency services are on scene at a residence in the city where it is alleged that a one-year-old baby has suffered injuries from a two-storey fall. The condition of the child and the cause of the fall are unknown at this time. (Mark Brett - Western News)

Penticton baby suffers injuries from fall

Emergency crews responded to a report of a fall at a residence at 4 p.m. on June 26

Penticton emergency services responded to a residence on the east side of Norton Street where a one-year-old baby is thought to have suffered minor injuries from a fall, according to officials on the scene.

READ MORE: Penticton RCMP said drug addiction driving crime rate

The report of the fall came in at about 4 p.m. on June 26 and crews quickly responded to find the child, with their parent, conscious and crying “with a bump on their head,” in the front yard of the residence according to one of the first responders. The height from which the child fell and the cause of the fall are not known at this time

The child was assessed on site by Penticton emergency services and the injuries are suspected to be minor.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Previous story
Shuswap man dead following Highway 1 collision
Next story
RCMP across Canada to soon unionize, according to B.C. mayor

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP search for missing senior

Cathy Wilson has dementia and was seen leaving her care facility in Rutland

Shuswap man dead following Highway 1 collision

Police continue to investigate June 25 collision west of Salmon Arm

Inaugural White Lake Triathlon hits the ground running

85 competitors take part in community family friendly event

Increased hours comes with relocation of Sicamous recycling depot

Residents will be able to recycle bottles and other household items at one location starting July 2

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Okanagan and Connector

Storms expected to develop this morning and intensify early in the afternoon

VIDEO: Driver doing laps in busy Vancouver intersections nets charges

Toyota Camry spotted doing laps in intersection, driving towards pedestrians

Every situation is different, jurors hear at coroners inquest into Oak Bay teen’s overdose death

Pediatrician says involuntary treatment necessary following overdose, opioid use

B.C. court gives federal government more time to fix solitary confinement

Government now has until November

RCMP across Canada to soon unionize, according to B.C. mayor

A spokeswoman for RCMP headquarters in Ottawa says it’s not yet a done deal

Penticton baby suffers injuries from fall

Emergency crews responded to a report of a fall at a residence at 4 p.m. on June 26

Missing and murdered Indigenous women remembered at Okanagan rally

Red Dress campaign honours the memory of missing and murdered Indigenous women across Canada

Shuswap PeeWee lacrosse team heading to provincial championships

Team undefeated in league play this season, Midgets also going to championships

Explicit sex-ed guide for adults mistakenly given to Creston elementary students

The booklet clearly states online and inside that the guide contains sexually explicit information

Salmon Arm legion welcomes community to help celebrate Legion Week

Festivities help build up momentum to Canada Day

Most Read