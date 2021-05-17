RCMP vest

Penticton beach brawl results in one arrest but no charges

People took to social media after a fight broke out at the fire pits at Okanagan Lake Saturday

A brawl at Okanagan Lake beach fire pits drew a large police presence and crowds but no criminal charges Saturday night.

Around 9 p.m., Penticton RCMP responded to a report of 10 to 15 people fighting on Okanagan Beach near the intersection of Power Street and Lakeshore Drive West, across from the Patio Restaurant.

Police officers attended and arrested one man, who according to eye witnesses appeared to be instigating the altercation, said Penticton RCMP Staff Sgt. Kirsten Marshall.

Many of those who were participating in the violence were intoxicated and left the area before police arrived at the scene said Marshall.

There are no charges pending at this time, said Marshall.

A few women took to social media about the melee, saying the one man instigated it when he threw a woman to the ground after she didn’t agree to his advances on her. Pictures of bruising on a woman’s hand were posted as well.

Police said there were no serious injuries reported to police, and no one who required medical care at the scene. BC Emergency Health Services personnel also attended as a precaution, said police.

Anyone with any additional information, who has not yet spoken to police can contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

