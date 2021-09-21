Slackwater Brewing’s Idleback took home the gold at the 2021 Canadian Beer Awards. (Submitted)

Slackwater Brewing’s Idleback took home the gold at the 2021 Canadian Beer Awards. (Submitted)

Penticton breweries take home top craft honours

Slackwater Brewing and Neighbourhood Brewing were recognized for their craft brews

Penticton’s Slackwater Brewing brought home the gold from the Canadian Brewing Awards in Quebec on Sept. 18.

Slackwater’s Idleback Amber Ale was judged as the best in class for the amber and red ales across Canada.

“Our Idleback Amber is a quintessential pub ale that is malt-forward, yet balanced and approachable. We wanted to brew something you could have a few of amongst friends,” said brewery co-founder Liam Peyton, who attended the conference and ceremony over the weekend.

The Canadian Beer Award win followed an earlier recognition this year from the World Design Society Awards for Slackwater’s brand and label design.

Slackwater shared the stage with several other winning breweries from British Columbia, including Penticton newcomer, Neighbourhood Brewing.

Neighbourhood Brewing took home the bronze in the Light/Low-Calorie Lager category for their Lifelong Lager.

Idleback Amber is available at Slackwater’s taproom as well as on tap and in cans in select locations throughout B.C. with more on the way as demand grows.

For more information on the Canadian Brewing Awards and a full list of this year’s winners, you can visit canadianbrewingawards.com.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Craft beerBeerCraft beer

Previous story
Pregnant people need to get immunized as cases continue to end up in B.C.’s ICU: Henry
Next story
First Nations language pole unveiled in Port Alberni

Just Posted

A two-storey office building is planned for this lot at 2110 11th Ave. NE next to the Trans-Canada Highway and near the Comfort Inn in Salmon Arm. (City of Salmon Arm image)
New building planned for 11th Avenue NE in Salmon Arm to house doctors, engineers

Six RCMSAR Shuswap Station 106 volunteers were awarded the National Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary Operational Merit Medal for their help in rescuing a 68-year-old hiker who fell off of a cliff on Sept. 9, 2020. (Facebook)
Shuswap search and rescue volunteers receive medal for life-saving mission

Registered Acupuncturist Melanie McLeod recently opened Apricus Wellness in the Old Courthouse building on Hudson Avenue in downtown Salmon Arm. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Place of healing: Salmon Arm acupuncturist opens new practice in Old Courthouse

School District 83 Superintendent Donna Kriger announced hold and secure measures at Salmon Arm schools were lifted as of Sept. 20, 2021. (File photo)
Hold and secure measures lifted at Salmon Arm schools, following protester incident