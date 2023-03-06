Penticton businesses help donate $7,500 to get kids back to nature

Donation goes to local Youth Outdoor Recreation Society to pay for kids to join camps

Lee Agur (far right) along with Brent and Cassie Marshall hand Lyndie Hill a cheque for the Youth Outdoor Recreational Society. (Submitted)

Thanks to a $7,500 donation from Penticton business people, Youth Outdoor Recreation Society (YORS) can potentially send over 100 kids to a single day program or 20 kids to a week-long summer camp.

Last week, Brent and Cassie Marshall along with Lee Agur met with YORS founder Lyndie Hill, of Hoodoo Adventures to present a donation cheque for $7,500.

The donation was made possible thanks to local business owner Lee Agur using Business Finders Canada that donate 50 per cent of their commission back to community charities and not for profits locally when you buy or sell your business with them.

Agur recently sold Bad Tattoo Brewing to Neighbourhood Brewing.

“We can’t be more grateful that Lee and Brent chose the Youth Outdoor Recreation Society for their donation,” said Hill. “It is clear that we all share the value of getting our youth back to nature and this donation will go a very long way to ensuring that cost is not a barrier for families to get their kids active outdoors.”

YORS’s goal is to impact upcoming generations – guiding them to become healthier adults who have a deep respect for themselves, their communities, and the environment.

