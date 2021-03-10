BC Housing has proposed that Victory Church shelter at 352 Winnipeg Street in Penticton be extended until March 31, 2022. It was originally intended to be a shelter April 1, 2021. (Jesse Day - Western News)

BC Housing has proposed that Victory Church shelter at 352 Winnipeg Street in Penticton be extended until March 31, 2022. It was originally intended to be a shelter April 1, 2021. (Jesse Day - Western News)

Penticton city council meets to discuss BC Housing demands

BC Housing said it may override council’s decision to reject shelter extension

The ongoing feud between the city of Penticton and BC Housing is now facing a new deadline.

Council and city staff are holding a meeting tonight, March 10, to address a letter outlining the options that BC Housing is considering.

That letter also carried a March 15 deadline for a response from city council.

One of those options would be for the council to reconsider their unanimous decision to reject extending the temporary use permit to a year-long shelter at Victory Church.

The other option, according to the copy of the letter provided to the Western News, would see the provincial government use the ‘paramountcy’ powers laid out in Section 14 (2) of the Interpretation Act.

That specific subsection states “an enactment that would bind or affect the government in the use or development of land, or in the planning, construction, alteration, servicing, maintenance or use of improvements, as defined in the Assessment Act, does not bind or affect the government.”

Through the use of the Act, the province would be able to override council’s decision, as it relates to the use of land and improvements by BC Housing.

READ MORE: Penticton mayor calls out BC Housing minister for ‘irresponsible fear-mongering’

“The Premier was talking about discussion and democracy to work out our problems,” said Mayor John Vassilaki. “Now instead of doing it the democratic way, [Minister of Housing David] Eby is threatening us and they might be bringing more regulations into play to go over our heads. I don’t know if they talk to each other so that they’re on the same page, because right now, they’re not.”

In the letter, signed by BC Housing CEO Shayne Ramsay, BC Housing also committed again to the construction of the supportive housing on Skaha Lake Road that had spurred council to ask for an audit of three current BC Housing projects in Penticton.

“Construction is set to begin soon on approximately 50 new supportive homes with 24/7 support services being developed on Skaha Lake Road, with completion in early 2022,” reads the letter. “The supportive homes are the first phase of the site’s redevelopment; the rest of the site will be kept available for future affordable housing projects for people in Penticton, including seniors, singles, families and/or people with a disability.”

There is no mention in the letter of the city’s request for an audit of existing housing and services in the city, despite the willingness by Eby to do it, according to Vassilaki.

“We have no idea when it’s going to begin and how far they’re going to go. Or if they are they actually going to have a third party doing it. I want to make sure that they are going down to talk to the folks in those situations, and especially to our citizens to see what effect all this has had on their lives.”

Minister Eby was unable to be reached for comment by the time of publishing.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Housing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine begins arriving in B.C.
Next story
Alleged victim testifies about sexual assault in Vernon teacher’s trial

Just Posted

A pharmacist prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at a pharmacy prototype clinic in Halifax on March 9, 2021. The CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
B.C. vaccine rollout: Seniors aged 85+ can register for COVID immunization Thursday

Originally, registration for 85 to 89 year olds was expected to open Monday, March 15

Minister Adrian Dix looks through a copy copy of phase two in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Premier John Horgan looks on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Interior Health reports 42 new cases of COVID-19

Fourteen people in the region are currently in hospital with the virus, five of whom are in intensive care

The Eagle Valley Transportation Society is prepared to offer rides to Salmon Arm for COVID-19 vaccine appointments. (Contributed)
Eagle Valley Transportation Society will offer rides to Salmon Arm for vaccinations

No vaccination clinics currently planned for Sicamous, Blind Bay or Sorrento

Salmon Arm Council voted unanimously Monday, March 8 to give third reading to a rezoning application for two parcels in the industrial park at 4270 10th Ave. SE and 3831 20th Ave. SE., from A2, rural holding zone to M2, light industrial zone. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Council OKs two Salmon Arm properties leaving land reserve for light industrial use

Land commission to decide, council points to scarcity of land, neighbours express concerns

A concept image shows a four-lane replacement for the RW Bruhn Bridge towering over the nearby railway bridge across the Sicamous Channel. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure Image)
VIDEO: New Sicamous Highway 1 bridge renderings show one less lane than promised

Mayor Terry Rysz wants to see access improvements and funding for a pedestrian bridge.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about COVID-19 vaccination program at the B.C. legislature, March 8, 2020. (B.C. government)
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine begins arriving in B.C.

Another 531 cases, 51 variants, confirmed in B.C. Wednesday

A pharmacist prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at a pharmacy prototype clinic in Halifax on March 9, 2021. The CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
B.C. government won’t release Telus contract on vaccine appointment call centres

Premier John Horgan and Health Minister Adrian Dix were repeatedly asked during question period

Pathways
Interior Health not budging on decision to pull funding from Penticton addictions centre

IH will start hiring a team soon to take over addiction services

BC Housing has proposed that Victory Church shelter at 352 Winnipeg Street in Penticton be extended until March 31, 2022. It was originally intended to be a shelter April 1, 2021. (Jesse Day - Western News)
Penticton city council meets to discuss BC Housing demands

BC Housing said it may override council’s decision to reject shelter extension

Japanese-Canadian dancer Jennifer inside a newly-installed “dance bubble,” part of Tourism Vancouver’s latest effort to draw locals back to the downtown core. (Small Stage)
VIDEO: Array of COVID-safe ‘dance bubbles’ installed in downtown Vancouver

Nighttime performances scheduled to take place every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday this month

The virtual 2021 BC Tourism and Hospitality Conference meets virtually March 8 to 12.
B.C. tourism sector targets ‘Mission Possible’ during virtual conference

Tourism Industry Association of BC and the BC Hotel Association co-host conference March 8 to 12

Kelowna Law Courts. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Alleged victim testifies about sexual assault in Vernon teacher’s trial

One of Anoop Klair’s alleged victims detailed his allegations in court on Wednesday

A passenger bus involved in an accident along a logging road Friday night is carried from the crash scene by a tow-truck near Bamfield, B.C. on Saturday, September 14, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Coroner says lack of seatbelts a factor in fatal Bamfield bus crash

2019 rollover killed two 18-year-old University of Victoria students during a field trip

John Michael Aronson. (RCMP handout)
Kelowna man convicted of charges related to police pursuit, serious crash

John Michael Aronson has been found guilty for several charges related to a Sept. 23, 2019 police chase, crash

Most Read