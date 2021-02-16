This area of Naramata Bench overlooking Lake Okanagan was the proposed sight for a 300 plus home development by Canadian Horizons. (Canadian Horizons photo)

This area of Naramata Bench overlooking Lake Okanagan was the proposed sight for a 300 plus home development by Canadian Horizons. (Canadian Horizons photo)

Penticton council shoots down controversial rezoning request for 300 home development

Council voted unanimously against moving to forward with the process

The application to rezone a large property on Spiller Road in Penticton has been shot down early by Penticton city council.

Council voted unanimously to not move forward with first readings of the proposal and the public engagement process Tuesday (Feb. 16) afternoon. The development company Canadian Horizons was looking to rezone the property to build a 300-plus home “city style” development.

A group of protesters appeared outside city hall prior to council’s meeting, voicing their distaste for the proposed development. The development had recieved heavy opposition from locals from months, including a rally outside city hall in the summer.

READ MORE: WATCH: Tractors line Main Street in opposition of Naramata Bench development

After city staff presented a lengthy report analyzing the proposal, it was recommend that council go forward with first readings of the zoning amendment bylaw and community engagement process.

However, council shot down this idea, saying they had heard enough opposition from the community on the project already.

Coun. Katie Robinson was the first to speak up against the development, saying she believes the current zoning of country residential is suitable for the property.

“I firmly believe the correct zoning is on the property and this is country residential,” Robinson said. “I really see this as an urban project that’s trying to move out in to country.”

Many councillors and mayor John Vassilaki voiced similar views as Robinson.

“I think the key to building a great city and get neighbourhood is building something reflects the natural beauty of that area,” said Coun. Julius Bloomfield. “That’s a city style subdivision in a country setting.”

Coun. Judy Sentes said she had heard enough opposition from the community to continue moving forward with the project. “I truly do not believe this is the best for our community,” she said. “I believe there are other opportunities in the wings that will be more appropriate.”

Sentes and Vassilaki also both noted that it would detrimental to have staff spend more time and money analyzing the development when councillors were already firm in their opinion that the property should not be rezoned.

Coun. Campbell Watt was originally in favour of staff’s recommendation to move forward with the first reading and engagement process. Watt said misinformation and rumours about the development showed the need for community engagement.

However, Campbell Watt ultimately sided with Robinson and the rest of council. But he did voices his concerns about what could now happen to the property as Canadian Horizons will now be restricted to developing the property under the current zoning.

“[By not moving forward with community engagement] we are opening the door for the developer to put something there that could be something we don’t want,” Campbell Watt said.

READ MORE: Penticton housing project would ruin Naramata Bench, says group


jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Key to keeping doctors from private health care is a strong B.C. Medicare: UBC prof
Next story
Most Black Canadians won’t find a stem cell donor in time; this group is working to change that

Just Posted

The Seniors Resource Centre in Salmon Arm is offering free tax preparation for those in need. (Pixabay Image)
Seniors Resource Centre in Salmon Arm offering free income tax preparation

Help with tax returns available to anyone making less than $35,000 per year

A six-story commercial/residential building is proposed for three lots near the Mall at Piccadilly in a rezoning application submitted to the City of Salmon Arm. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Rezoning for six-storey commercial/residential building going to Salmon Arm council

Concern raised regarding intersection by Mall at Piccadilly

Firefighters redirect traffic following a collision near the Black Road/Highway 97B intersection on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2020. (Jim Elliot-Salmon Arm Observer)
Update: Highway 97B collision cleared

Drivers are asked to be cautious as some crews may still be in the area.

From left, Serena Caner, president of Shuswap Food Action Society (SFAS); Melanie Bennett with SFAS; Jennifer Black, vice-president of finance with SASCU; Claire Askew with SFAS and Dave Wallace, operations manager with Askew’s, who are all promoting or sponsoring the Coldest Night of the Year event taking place on Feb. 20 in Salmon Arm. (Contributed)
Support, donations exceed expectations for Salmon Arm’s Coldest Night of the Year

Shuswap Food Action celebrating participants in upcoming event

A crowd of more than 150 people walked on Friday, Sept. 20 from the Ross Street Plaza, down Lakeshore, up to the highway and to city hall to gather to hear a number of speeches on climate action on Sept. 20, 2020. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)
Non-profit urges movement on Salmon Arm’s climate action plan:

City politicians on board but the need for grants can slow process

A pedestrian wearing a mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 uses an umbrella as snow falls in downtown Vancouver on Saturday, February 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 26 deaths over Family Day weekend; top doctor says vaccine delivery ramping up

Daily cases stayed below 500 for each day of the long weekend

Alex Fisher with injuries. (Submitted photo)
Surrey Mounties mistakenly arrest man in robbery probe, ending in injury

Police watchdog investigating after Alex Fisher, 27, mistaken for robbery suspect, hurt

This area of Naramata Bench overlooking Lake Okanagan was the proposed sight for a 300 plus home development by Canadian Horizons. (Canadian Horizons photo)
Penticton council shoots down controversial rezoning request for 300 home development

Council voted unanimously against moving to forward with the process

The Vernon Aquatic Centre is temporarily closed for repairs due to an unexpected water leak in its mechanical room. (File photo)
Okanagan aquatic centre down for repairs

Leak of pool water into mechanical room at Vernon Aquatic Centre sinks operation temporarily

The outbreak at Heritage Square has been declared over, effective Feb. 16, 2021 following 70 cases including nine deaths since the outbreak was declared Dec. 27, 2020. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Vernon’s first COVID care home outbreak over

47 residents and 23 staff contracted the virus, nine died since Dec. 27

Sylvia Okonofua, of the University of Regina’s Stem Cell Club. (YouTube)
Most Black Canadians won’t find a stem cell donor in time; this group is working to change that

Less than 3 per cent of stem cell donors are Black

This area of Naramata Bench overlooking Okanagan Lake is the proposed sight for a 300 plus home development by Canadian Horizons. (Canadian Horizons photo)
Penticton housing project would ruin Naramata Bench, says group

‘The Naramata Bench is special and a lot of us want to keep it that way’

Mountie Chad Lincoln Vance is on trial for a sexual assault charge. (File photo)
Rape allegation levied against Kelowna Mountie on trial for sexual assault

Chad Lincoln Vance is on trial for sexually assaulting a woman in Kelowna in 2015

(Black Press Media file)
Key to keeping doctors from private health care is a strong B.C. Medicare: UBC prof

Quebec’s example could provide a guideline for B.C.

Most Read