Penticton council to consider 6-storey hotel development near S. Okanagan Events Centre

Council will be prompted to review a 105 room hotel and restaurant proposal at a March 1 meeting

The site the city seeks to have a new hotel built on. Council will be prompted to review the proposed project at its upcoming council meeting on March 1. (City of Penticton)

Penticton could be getting a new hotel located near the South Okanagan Events Centre sooner rather than later.

The development permit of a six-storey, 105 room hotel and restaurant on 903 Vernon Avenue will be reviewed by Penticton city council at its upcoming council meeting on Tuesday (March 1).

In December of 2020, the site was sold by the city to Mundi Hotel Enterprises for $1.5 million for the purpose of constructing the Trade and Convention Centre Hotel. If approved, the business will operate under the Four Points by Sheraton trade name.

READ ALSO: City inks deal for $1.5M hotel near SOEC

Council will be presented with a report containing recommendations to approve the permit during Tuesday’s meeting, which includes a proposed construction start time of March.

“City staff have been working closely with the Mundi Hotel team to ensure this project receives the necessary approvals to proceed in the quickest time possible,” said Blake Laven, the city’s director of development services.

“The hotel’s completion and opening will generate many new opportunities for both the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, as well as the South Okanagan Events Centre.”

Located within the North Gateway Area of Penticton at the intersection of Westminister Avenue, Alberni Street and Vernon Avenue, the new hotel is expected to act as a “catalyst” for future development in the area, the city said.

Mundi Hotel Enterprises said in 2020 that the hotel will include amenities like an indoor pool and hot tub, fitness facilities and a restaurant and lounge.

Council will be prompted to approve the project on Tuesday, which in turn would cue the start of construction shortly after.

“Everyone is looking forward to this project getting underway,” Laven added.

@lgllockhart

logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City CouncildevelopmentHotelsOkanaganPenticton