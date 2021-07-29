Pathways

Pathways

Penticton councillor wants Interior Health to return Pathways funding

Coun. James Miller’s letter will be debated at the next council meeting

Penticton council will discuss sending a demand to Interior Health’s president and the provincial Minister of Health to bring back funding for the Pathways Addictions Resource Center at their next meeting.

Coun. James Miller introduced the notice of motion that he would bring forward a request to send the letter with council’s demand at their upcoming August 3 meeting.

The letter would be sent to Interior Health president Susan Brown, Minister Adrian Dix and MLA Dan Ashton, calling for the immediate restoration of the $500,000 annual funding to Pathways for at least two years.

READ MORE: Protesters gather as Interior Health prepares to pull addiction resource funding

Funding for the addiction treatment centre ended in March, with the plan from Interior Health to bring those services in house.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Penticton

Previous story
Medical deployment centre set up in Summerland to help with wildfire evacuations
Next story
More than 400 homeowner grants in Salmon Arm go unclaimed

Just Posted

The body of a 27-year-old man was recovered from White Lake on July 29, after he went missing while swimming the day prior. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
RCMP recover body of man who went missing while swimming at White Lake

More property owners in Salmon Arm did not claim their homeowner grants this year, but it’s not too late, say city staff. (Black Press Media file)
More than 400 homeowner grants in Salmon Arm go unclaimed

Sicamous’ landfill will be closed until further notice due to the Two Mile Road wildfire. (File photo)
Sicamous landfill to remain closed until further notice

A statue pictured as smoke blocks the sun in downtown Kelowna on July 27, 2021. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Heat warning issued for Okanagan-Shuswap