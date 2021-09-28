Bear spray. (Contributed)

Penticton couple assaulted with bear spray while sitting in a car

Police are now looking to identify the suspect in the Sept. 10 incident

More than two weeks after a couple were deliberately bear sprayed, Penticton RCMP are now reaching out to the public to help identify the suspect.

On Sept. 10th at 7:24 p.m., police responded to a report of several people deliberately assaulted with bear spray while they sat in their vehicle.

The incident occurred in front of 944 Lakeshore Drive West. An unknown man exited out of a black four-door sedan and approached the couple sitting inside their vehicle. The suspect sprayed bear spray through the couple’s open passenger window. The man then immediately returned to his own vehicle and fled, said police.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, heavy build, beard, balding, wearing an orange/reddish coloured T-shirt with black pants.

In an effort to advance this investigation, officers are reaching out to the public for witnesses.

If you witnessed this incident, or have any other information, you’re asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

READ ALSO: Feedback sought on future aquatic centre

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Penticton

Previous story
Acclaimed B.C. artist’s new image honours children buried in unmarked graves
Next story
B.C. resumes online posting of COVID ‘potential exposure events’ in schools

Just Posted

A their June 15 board meeting, North Okanagan-Shuswap school trustees voted 4-1 to support, in principle, option E5 of School District 83’s Long Range Facilities Plan. This option includes making the Salmon Arm Secondary Sullivan and Jackson campuses both Grade 9-12 schools. (File photo)
Trustee voices concern over working group for Salmon Arm school reconfiguration

Peter North and artist liaison Tori Jewell discuss preparations for the 27th annual Roots and Blues Festival. North was the festival's artistic director between 2014 and 2021. (File photo)
Letter: Former Salmon Arm ROOTSandBLUES artistic director questions recent praise

City of Salmon Arm Coun. Tim Lavery offers advice for anyone considering a run for council in 2022. (File photo)
Column: Things to consider when running for City of Salmon Arm council

Wooden crosses, each one representing a child uncovered at Canadian residential schools, are placed in front of a miniature residential school, located near model Indigenous villages built by Shuswap Middle School students at Little Mountain Park. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Orange Shirt Day: Salmon Arm students connect through the land