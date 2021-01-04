Kerrilynn Milton is the former executive director of the Downtown Penticton Association. She is going to trial on charges of fraud. (File photo)

Penticton fraud trial won’t be heard until July 2021

Former DPA head Kerrilynn Milton is charged with fraud over $5,000

A fraud trial for former Downtown Penticton Association (DPA) head Kerrilynn Milton won’t be heard until July 2021. She made a brief appearance in Penticton Law Courts on Dec. 21 where it was learned her trial would be this summer.

On June 11, 2020, Milton was arrested and charged with fraud over $5,000 and for falsifying documents.

In November, Milton elected to have her trial before a Supreme Court judge and jury.

In 2017, the News reported an announcement from the DPA stating they had turned an internal investigation of financial irregularities over to the RCMP.

In the release, signed by executive director Lynn Allin and the DPA board, the issues were discovered during a regular review of their financials in Sept. 2016.

“The DPA executive board hired a forensic auditor from Kelowna who confirmed irregularities ending July 31, 2016,” reads the release. “Internal controls have been tightened and financial reviews have shown no irregularities since July 31, 2016.

Most Read