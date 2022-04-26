The most recently released COVID-19 casemap for April 10 to 16. (BC CDC)

The most recently released COVID-19 casemap for April 10 to 16. (BC CDC)

Penticton has the highest rate of COVID-19 cases in B.C.

The local health area saw 102 positive cases reported for the week of April 10 to 16

Penticton has the highest per-capita rate of COVID-19 cases in the province.

According to data released by the BC Centre for Disease Control, Penticton is currently sitting at a rate of 32 cases per 100,000 population for the most recent week of testing from April 10 to 16.

The region recorded 102 positive cases for the week of April 10 to 16, after a week of 72 cases over April 3 to 9.

The case rate in Penticton over April 3 to 9 was also one of the highest in the province during that period of time at 23 per 100,000.

The next closest region on a purely per-capita basis in the province is the Bella Coola Valley, which recorded just five cases over April 10 to 16, but due to the small population of the health area saw a 23 per 100,000 case rate.

The cases reported by the BC CDC do not take into account at home rapid tests, or any other test that is not submitted to health authorities.

Central Okanagan for comparison has reported much fewer COVID cases. That health region that encompasses Kelowna and Vernon had a total of 146 cases over April 10 to 16, going down from the 157 recorded over April 3 to 9. Per capita, the Central Okanagan has stayed around nine to 10 cases per 100,000 for the last four weeks.

Summerland saw a case rate of 14 per 100,000 and 13 cases over the most recent week, while the Southern Okanagan recorded 22 cases for a 15 per 100,000 case rate.

In Penticton, two long-term care facilities Haven Hill and Westview Place have reported recent outbreaks, which have led to over 60 cases. Not all of those cases have been accounted for in the BC CDC data as they would have been reported after the most recent data.

The Westview Place facility declared the outbreak on April 12 and has currently reported 37 cases, while the Haven Hill facility declared an outbreak on April 19 and has reported 26 cases.

READ MORE: More than 60 COVID-19 cases in 2 Penticton long-term care facility outbreaks

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them deliver directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

COVID-19

Previous story
Vancouver Island flock cleared of worrisome bird flu strain

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Waves Masters swim club members Nadine Quilty and Laura Kiehlbauch prepare for the upcoming Masters Swimming Nationals in Quebec City. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm swimmers secure hardware at provincials

Ian and Holly Gray of Salmon Arm are the new owners of the Shark Shack, set to reopen on June 17. (The Shark Shack/Facebook photo)
Salmon Arm family, including pet dog, take ownership of iconic floating Shuswap eatery

Leilani Ambrose’s “Hidden Patterns” is one of the works to be featured in The Pollinators, an exhibit presented by the Salmon Arm Art Gallery, April 30 to July 2, 2022. (Contributed)
Shuswap artists raise awareness around importance of pollinators in upcoming exhibit

A hummingbird gives its wings a rare rest while feeding in a North Okanagan garden. (Karen Siemens photo)
Hummingbird season is in full flight in the Okanagan