The Penticton Visitor Centre, where Travel Penticton has their offices. (Google Streetview)

The Penticton Visitor Centre, where Travel Penticton has their offices. (Google Streetview)

Penticton hotel tax going up next summer

City council approves 1% increase

It will be slightly more expensive to stay in a hotel in Penticton next summer.

Visitors are going to pay a three per cent hotel tax instead of two per cent come summer 2022.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Penticton city council agreed to increase the hotel tax by one per cent. The increase will take effect July 2022.

Travel Penticton had been before council in August asking to increase the municipal and regional district tax rate (MRDT) on short-term stays. Council is holding a special meeting on Thursday, Sept. 23 to officially approve the increase.

Travel Penticton wanted to funds from the hotel tax revenue to go directly to them, but in August council turned that request down, sticking to the funds directly flowing to the city and being disbursed back Travel Penticton.

The revenue generated from hotel tax is more than $550,000 per year on average.

READ MORE: City council refuses to give full control to Travel Penticton

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

municipal politics

Previous story
Salmon Arm firefighters respond to vehicle burning in driveway
Next story
Province to lift open burning ban in Kamloops Fire Centre

Just Posted

School District 83 property near the District Education Support Centre has been considered as a possible location for a new Salmon Arm elementary school, though the final location will not be determined until the district receives approval for the project. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
School District 83: More than $22 million sought for new Salmon Arm elementary

A group of sprint swimmers hit the water in the White Lake Triathlon held Sept. 12, 2021. (Gavin Ritson photo)
Activity and community celebrated in White Lake Triathlon

A 16-lot residential subdivision is proposed for 1640 10th St. SE in Salmon Arm. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Subdivision planned for Salmon Arm’s Hillcrest area to be solar power friendly

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: A 12-year-old became the youngest person to achieve nuclear fusion