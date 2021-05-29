The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk���emlups te Secw��pemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. The remains of 215 children have been found buried on the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Snucins

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk���emlups te Secw��pemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. The remains of 215 children have been found buried on the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Snucins

Penticton Indian Band ‘shocked and sickened’ by discovery at Kamloops Residential School

The band called for full accountability after the remains of more than 200 children were discovered

The Penticton Indian Band released a statement late on Friday regarding the discovery of the remains of over 200 children at the site of the Kamloops residential school.

In their statement, the band expressed how they are “shocked and sickened” by the news, and called for full accountability for the tragic event.

Work is currently underway by forensic experts to identify the individual children so that they can be eventually repatriated back to their communities and family.

The B.C. Society of Indian Residential School Survivors is offering toll-free telephone support for survivors at 1-800-721-0066.

READ MORE: Work underway for forensics experts to identify B.C. school remains

The band’s full statement:

Our Penticton Indian Band community is shocked and sickened from the tragic news of the discovery of 215 children’s remains at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. The children’s remains were members of families that were taken to be “educated” and cared for by “supposed” people of god. This sickening discovery is not only tragic but is pure evil.

These children were not given the dignity or respect for a proper burial and without family members there to grieve or send them on their journey. Chief and Council would like to express their heart-felt sorrow to all families, survivors and communities impacted by this unbelievable tragic discovery.

We stand with the Tkemlups (Kamloops) Indian Band who are now burdened with this heart-wrenching discovery. Our respective communities have met today with the Tkemlups (Kamloops) leadership and have made our commitment to lend our support for whatever measure or direction they wish to pursue.

The announcement of this sickening and tragic discovery now triggers renewed pain, hurt and emotions of all residential school survivors and we are reaching out to ensure they have support to help with the renewed hurt. This is a difficult time for our community and supports are in place for those experiencing grief. There is no doubt that this is a tragic event and there needs to be full accountability.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

residential schools

Previous story
Vancouver memorial growing to honour 215 children buried at residential school site
Next story
New Sicamous truck and trailer repair shop benefits from location on Highway 1

Just Posted

Splatsin Chief Wayne Christian responded to the discovery of the remains of more than 200 Indigenous children at the former site of a Kamloops residential school Friday, May 28, 2021. (Splatsin photo)
Survivor support needed in wake of ‘unimaginable’ mass burial discovery: Splatsin chief

“It really is about you — you survived that horror, and it’s important that you get what you need,” Chief Wayne Christian said

Members of the Eagle River Secondary graduating class of 2021 pose in their caps and gowns on May 27, 2021. (Facebook-Contributed)
Eagle River Secondary graduating class of 2021 begins celebrations in Sicamous

Screening of a full graduation video will be held June 17 at Starlight Drive-In Theatre in Enderby

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is encouraging residents to take part in Canadian Internet Registration Authority internet speed test. (Black Press Media)
Internet speeds in Columbia-Shuswap region may be slower than federal data suggests

Citizens and businesses in the district are encouraged to participate in an internet speed test

Sicamous’ Krysta Lachowski’s van boldly displays the name of her new business, Advantage Truck and Trailer Repair Ltd. (Contributed)
New Sicamous truck and trailer repair shop benefits from location on Highway 1

Advantage Truck and Trailer Repair opened on May 1 and offers 24/7 roadside service

The Brooke Drive interchange will go underneath Highway 1 into a traffic circle leading into Chase. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure image)
$32 million contract award for Highway 1 four-laning project in Chase

Contract for second phase of work, to begin this summer

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
VIDEO: Exoskeleton enables B.C. stroke survivor to walk nearly 2 km a day

Surrey’s Ryan Eddy walks between 1.6 and 1.8 kilometres per day on Lokomat system

Colorado has had its eye on Vancouver Giants netminder Trent Miner for some time, signing him in 2019 and putting him on the ice with the AHL Colorado Eagles for six games earlier this season. (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Giants goalie signs to NHL Avalanche

Manitoba native, recently lauded for humanitarian efforts, key in Vancouver net last three seasons

Prince Rupert Community Paramedic Jessica Friesen during Paramedic Service Week from May 23 to 29 said it is the toughest day of a person’s life when they have to call 911. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
B.C. paramedics service more than half a million calls per year

Paramedic Jessica Friesen says it’s the toughest day of a person’s life when they have to call 911

Megan DePew, co-owner of Sequim Bee Farm. (File photo)
B.C. creates buzz by declaring May 29 the day of the honey bee

B.C.’s minister of agriculture, food and fisheries said the insects are an integral part of B.C.

Penticton mayor John Vassilaki and Minister of Housing David Eby have been battling over the Victory Church shelter and BC Housing projects in the city. (File photos)
Penticton Chamber of Commerce pens letter of support in shelter battle

The letter included the results of a survey the chamber conducted with businesses

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk���emlups te Secw��pemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. The remains of 215 children have been found buried on the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Snucins
Penticton Indian Band ‘shocked and sickened’ by discovery at Kamloops Residential School

The band called for full accountability after the remains of more than 200 children were discovered

A cyclist heads west on Industrial Way in Chilliwack soaking up the springtime sun on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Thursday, June 3, 2021 is World Bicycle Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of May 30 to June 5

World Bicycle Day, Hug Your Cat Day and Hole In My Bucket Day are all coming up this week

Pairs of children’s shoes are placed on the steps of the Vancouver Art Gallery as a memorial to the 215 children whose remains have been found buried at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, in Vancouver, on Friday, May 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver memorial growing to honour 215 children buried at residential school site

‘It’s a harsh reality and it’s our truths. It’s our history and it’s something we’ve always had to fight to prove,’ says chief Rosanne Casimir

CN rail tracks in Burnaby, B.C., on Friday, November 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
CN Rail fined $100,000 by court for spraying pesticide on its B.C. tracks

The track runs along the Skeena River and the service says the spraying damaged nearby vegetation

Most Read