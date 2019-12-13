Penticton Indian Band Chief Chad Eneas (left) and Minister of Indigenous Services Seamus O’Regan talk with young dancer Summer Testawich at the 2019 Between the Lakes Pow Wow. The band members met on Dec. 12 and voted to hold a new by-election after the results of the 2017 one that appointed five new council members was successfully appealed. (Mark Brett - Western News)

Penticton Indian Band to host new by-election after successful appeal of 2017 results

On Dec. 13, the membership voted to host a new by-election

The members of the Penticton Indian Band have voted to appeal the results of the 2017 by-election that saw the appointment of five new council members.

On Nov. 22, 2017, the band hosted a by-election to fill the vacant seats, with Inez Pierre, Windwalker Alec, Ernest Jack, Frederick Kruger and Joan Philip being elected. Alec has since stepped down from his council seat.

The membership met for a closed meeting at the band’s community hall on Dec. 12 to cast anonymous ballots either in favour or against hosting a new by-election, according to a release from the band.

This comes after a recent Federal Court of Canada decision ruled that the band must consider a previously rejected appeal by member Jacqueline McPherson.

In the court judgement that was made on July 7, 2019, it explains that McPherson mailed her notice of appeal with supporting materials to the electoral officer at the time, Julia Buck, at the band’s administration office and her place of employment at Westbank First Nation on Dec. 20, 2017 – approximately one month after the election was held.

A copy of the notice was also hand delivered the following day to the administration office, but not all of the materials were properly forwarded by email to Buck that same day.

READ MORE: Mom concerned about multiple biting incidents at PIB daycare

In the judgement, it is stated that Buck told McPherson she would not be considering her appeal at that time as it was not forwarded to her registered mail address as the band’s electoral office, but “on cross-examination, Buck admitted that there was no way for an elector to learn of the existence of the UPS box address other than by personally asking her to provide this information.”

The reasons for McPherson’s appeal of the 2017 by-election are not known at this time, but following the Federal Court decision the Penticton Indian Band appointed Marcus Hadley as the new electoral officer who would oversee the appeal process.

In November, Hadley issued a release to the membership that as the first step in the appeal process, he provided the council members with a copy of McPherson’s appeal and they were required to vote on whether or not they consider the by-election valid.

READ MORE: PIB Council stands behind charged members and their right to hunt

The council was unable to agree, so the appeal process continued to the next step which was providing a non-confidence motion form to voters that required a minimum of 15 signatures to move forward to the next step of voting on whether or not to host a new by-election.

Hadley subsequently received the completed non-confidence form so the meeting to vote on hosting a new by-election was called for Dec. 13.

In total, 167 ballots were cast at the meeting with 95 in favour of a new by-election being held.

A nomination meeting has now been called for Dec. 19, 2019.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Jordyn Thomson | Reporter
JordynThomson 
Send Jordyn Thomson an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Opening date for popular North Shuswap outdoor ice rink delayed
Next story
Sentencing for B.C. father who murdered two young daughters starts Monday

Just Posted

Opening date for popular North Shuswap outdoor ice rink delayed

Warmer temperatures have pushed back the openings of several rinks in the region

New safety measures in place as snowmobile season gets underway in Sicamous

VHF radio channel posted at trailheads, assisted in rescue of stranded sledders

Homecoming marked by album release for Salmon Arm duo

A Million Dollars in Pennies to play Classic in new year.

Student raises council’s awareness of ways Salmon Arm can support LGBT+ people

Councillor expresses appreciation for presentation based on family member’s experience

Salmon Arm’s request for red light camera on Highway 1 draws attention of province

Years of lobbying for camera at Trans-Canada Highway intersection might be generating results

VIDEO: Feds give update on flying clearance for Santa’s sled

Transport Minister Marc Garneau has this message for the country’s children

Woman struck, dog killed after collision on Highway 97

Speed is not believed to be a factor and alcohol has been ruled out

Investigators confirm three died in B.C. plane crash

Transport Canada provides information bulletin

Prime Minister sets 2025 timeline for plan to remove fish farms from B.C. waters

Foes heartened by plan to transition aquaculture found in Fisheries minister mandate letter

Canada’s Attorney General looking to larger reforms on doctor-assisted death

The Quebec Superior Court gave Ottawa just six months — until March 2020 — to amend the law

Drug alert for purple fentanyl issued in Kamloops

Interior Health issued an alert for the deadly drug on Friday

Navigating ‘fever phobia’: B.C. doctor gives tips on when a sick kid should get to the ER

Any temperature above 38 C is considered a fever, but not all cases warrant a trip to the hospital

I’m Just Saying: Our society needs a re-sex education lesson

Jordyn Thomson is a reporter with the Western News

Penticton Indian Band to host new by-election after successful appeal of 2017 results

On Dec. 13, the membership voted to host a new by-election

Most Read